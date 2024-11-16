“It Was Not Self-Inflicted”: New Details Emerge in Shooting of ‘The Voice’ Winner Sundance Head

Having a love for country music, Sundance Head sought to gain his footing in the music industry by appearing on shows like American Idol and The Voice. Although he didn’t walk away as the next American Idol, he did walk away as the winner of season 11 of The Voice. Continuing to record and perform, Sundance Head made headlines on Friday when he was shot on his Texas ranch. With fans rallying around the singer and details still emerging, it seems that “it was not self-inflicted.”

Speaking with The Post, Head’s agent Trey Newman offered some details surrounding the incident. With Head being airlifted to a nearby hospital after the incident, Newman explained, “It missed all vital organs. It was not self-inflicted. We don’t know if it was an accident with his gun or if it was another hunter nearby.” The agent continued, “The bullet is lodged in some fatty tissue, and the only way it could have happened is if it traveled through something else.”

While believing Head would need immediate surgery after the shooting incident, Newman later announced, “It sounds like they’re gonna leave it in there.” As for Head’s wife, Misty, Newman added, “His wife is on the way to the hospital now to get a little more information from the doctors. We’re not sure if he is awake.”

Misty Offers Real Story Behind Sundance Head Accident

Sharing a post on the Sundance Head Facebook page, Misty offered the full story of what happened on the Texas ranch. She wrote, “He’s at the ranch hunting by himself went up yesterday the boys were coming up this evening to join him for a weekend together and well this happened. It was not his hunting rifle and no nobody shot him. He was out of the vehicle reaching in to grab his 22 when he grabbed it the 22 came out of its holster and hit the exterior of the Jeep just right and went off.”

As for how Head made it to the hospital, Misty revealed, “He took off down the driveway out to the main road to flag a car down for help. 10 cars later someone turned around to help and called 911. Now this is what he has told me … he is heavily medicated at the moment. He’s so lucky and grateful to be alive. Thank you to the Good Samaritan who stopped and helped and the fast response by life flight and the doctors.”

Although a frightening moment, Misty offered some good news. “He’s in good spirits considering the last several hours. Kids are in with him now. Prayers answered as no internal damage was done by the bullet. Thank you all for the prayers.”

With fans showering Head and his family with love and support, the country singer is looking to make a full recovery and leave the hospital with one wild story.

