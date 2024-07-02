It’s World UFO Day: 4 Songs About Aliens To Help You Celebrate

July 2 is World UFO Day, and to help everyone celebrate, here are four songs that feature aliens in some shape or form. Sometimes it’s humans in communication with extra terrestrials, sometimes it’s getting aboard a starship and heading out to space. Either way, here are some of our favorite songs about aliens for your World UFO Day.

Calling Occupants of Interplanetary Craft – Klaatu, notably covered by The Carpenters

“Calling Occupants of Interplanetary Craft” was originally written and recorded by Canadian band Klaatu in 1975. The following year, the Carpenters covered it, adding the tagline “(The Recognized Anthem Of World Contact Day).” This song was a huge hit for the brother and sister duo, showcasing Karen Carpenter’s crystalline vocals. It appeared on many of their compilation albums after that, and led to the TV special The Carpenters…Space Encounters.

Have You Seen the Saucers – Jefferson Airplane

“Have You Seen the Saucers” was originally a B-side to “Mexico” from 1970, which were to be released on the album Bark. However, when Marty Balin left the band, the album was not completed. “Have You Seen the Saucers” appears live on the album Thirty Seconds Over Winterland and showcases the absolute shredding prowess of Jorma Kaukonen.

Come Sail Away – Styx

Beginning with twinkling piano, Styx’s 1977 hit “Come Sail Away” may start out sounding like a song about a sea voyage, but quickly turns into climb[ing] aboard a starship and head[ing] for the skies.” The song, written and performed by Dennis DeYoung, touches on nostalgia and achieving your dreams. It heads into solid, steadfast guitar phrasing in the chorus, going on a journey of futuristic blips and synth near the end.

Starman – David Bowie

As part of his persona Ziggy Stardust, David Bowie released “Starman” in 1972. It was a direct response to RCA’s request for a single from Bowie, but it’s still an interesting track. The chorus references “Over the Rainbow” from The Wizard of Oz, alluding to the Starman’s extraterrestrial origins. The story of the lyrics is that Ziggy Stardust is bringing the news of a Starman to the youth of the world, bringing hope and salvation. “Starman” is written from the point of view of a child who hears Ziggy’s radio broadcast.

