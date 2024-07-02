‘America’s Got Talent’ 9-Year-Old Phenom Pranysqa Mishra Proves Age Is Just a Number With Absurd Tina Turner Cover

America’s Got Talent has spawned its share of successful contestants. Pop violinist Lindsey Sterling has won numerous Billboard and YouTube music awards since appearing on Season 5. The show’s appeal lies largely in the diversity of talent it invites onstage. Season 19 is well underway, and judge Simon Cowell has already pressed his Golden Buzzer for a drone show. However, some of the best acts involve only raw talent and a microphone—even if the contestant is barely tall enough to see over it.

Videos by American Songwriter

Watch Pranysqa Mishra Stun ‘America’s Got Talent’ Judges

Pranysqa Mishra’s vocal coach has hailed the Florida 9-year-old as “the next generation of music.” And a sneak peek of Pranysqa’s upcoming America’s Got Talent performances shows that may not just be hyperbole.

In an exclusive clip from TV Fanatic, Pranysqa looks every bit her age in a ruffled pink dress and ballet flats. Then she opens her mouth, and out comes an entire grown woman. The young singer belted Tina Turner’s “River Deep, Mountain High.”

Tina Turner’s smoldering vocals are a challenge for even the most seasoned industry veterans to emulate. Pranysqa, however, didn’t miss a beat.

You’ll have to tune into NBC tonight (Tuesday, July 2) at 8 p.m. Eastern to see if Pranysqa advances to the Live Show on America’s Got Talent. But viewers undoubtedly haven’t seen the last of this tiny phenom

[RELATED: Is ‘America’s Got Talent’ New Tonight, July 2, 2024?].

Who Is Pranysqa Mishra?

America’s Got Talent could be a great stepping stone for Pranysqa’s career. However, the 9-year-old virtuoso is no stranger to performing live before packed crowds.

Pranysqa has been singing since she was 2 years old. When the then 5-year-old belted an Idina Menzel song in front of a few hundred people, her parents realized this may be more than a hobby.

“When I was sitting down in the audience and when she belted out that big song and me and my husband was literally very surprised that you know, literally, this girl can sing,” Priya Mishra, Pranysqa’s mother, told Tampa Bay WFTS in 2022.

Pranysqa’s preternatural talent and unbridled passion made supporting her career a no-brainer for her parents. The family packed their bags from Canada and moved to the Tampa Bay, Florida area to allow her to pursue her dreams full time.

Since then, the fourth-grade phenomenon has performed the national anthem at sporting events across the country, including at last year’s U.S. Open.

Featured image by Simon Bruty (via Instagram)