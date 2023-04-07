Jack Black: ‘School of Rock’ Cast Will Reunite 20 Years Later

Jack Black, the hit rocker, comedian, and actor, has announced that the cast of his 2003 movie, School of Rock, will reunite for the 20th anniversary of the film.

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

“All those kids, now they’re 30 years old,” Black told Entertainment Tonight, “

While there have been some reunions with cast members previously, this time Black will be part of the festivities.

The movie, for those not familiar, was about a struggling musician who gets a job teaching music at a prep school. He turns the class into its own rock band production. The movie was directed by Richard Linklater and won the hearts of many fans, remaining a popular film since.

“All those kids—dig this—they were 10 years old when we made that movie and now they’re all, like, 30,” he told the outlet. “We’re gonna get together and have a 20-year anniversary. We like to jam. I’m looking forward to seeing all of the grownups from ‘School of Rock.’”

[RELATED: Exclusive Clip: Jack Black Talks Intervention, Flying Tenacious D Bandmate Kyle Gass Directly to Rehab Facility]

Black said that he will also put photos and videos from the reunion on social media. “100%,” he said

When it was released in 2003, School of Rock rocketed Black into stardom. Previously, he was known for supporting roles in movies like Cable Guy and High Fidelity. Following the release of the movie, Black was known as an A-lister. Known for his spastic physical comedy, singing prowess, love for rock and roll, and general good-heartedness, Black remains a big celebrity today.

He is currently starring as the singing bad guy, Bowser, in the new Super Mario Bros. movie. And Black’s band, Tenacious D, which features friend and guitar mentor Kyle Gass, remains active and near and dear to Black’s heart.

Photo by James Devaney/WireImage