Jack Harlow Announces Surprise Album ‘Jackman’ Dropping Friday

Practically out of nowhere, Jack Harlow has returned.

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

On Wednesday (April 26), the Louisville, Kentucky rap icon revealed that his third studio album Jackman is set to release on Friday (April 28). Just two days away, Harlow did not divulge any information about the album aside from its cover art, which shows him shirtless on the street of a humble neighborhood.

With a grainy effect, the cover could be a callback to prior tapes of his like Sweet Action (2020) or Gazebo (2017), which contained early hits like “WHATS POPPIN” and “Dark Knight.” Soon after Sweet Action, though, he would follow up with his debut album, Thats What They All Say in December of the same year.

Containing beloved radio bops like “Tyler Herro” and “Face of My City (feat. Lil Baby),” Thats What They All Say peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart. This would open the door for a highly-anticipated sophomore record, which came in the form of Come Home the Kids Miss You in May 2022. With Billboard chart-toppers like “Churchill Downs (feat. Drake)” and the Fergie-inspired “First Class,” Come Home the Kids Miss You reached No. 3 on the Billboard 200.

Now, as he approaches the one-year anniversary of his 2022 album, Harlow is ready to remind the hip-hop community why they gravitated to him in the first place. Although a track list or feature roster has yet to be unveiled, Jackman could be another step towards undeniable superstardom for the 25-year-old.

Coupled with this release, Harlow is also prepping to star in his major motion picture debut, White Men Can’t Jump, a remake of the classic 1992 basketball film with Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes. Out on Hulu on May 19, the movie will also see Friday Night Lights actor Sinqua Walls star next to Harlow, as well as fellow musicians Teyana Taylor and Vince Staples serving in supporting roles.

Check out the movie’s latest trailer below.

Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for iHeartRadio