Meet Jack Harlow, the Actor, in New Teaser for ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Reboot

A first glimpse at the upcoming White Men Can’t Jump remake introduces fans to Jack Harlow, the actor.

The 24-year-old Kentucky-born rapper is all set to make his acting debut, reprising the lead role of Billy Hoyle from the 1992 fan-favorite film. The 30-second teaser features the “First Class” star, alongside actor Sinqua Walls, on the basketball court, arguing over the best directors.

The first look at the forthcoming project arrived on February 5, the day of the 65th annual Grammy Awards ceremony, in which Harlow saw three nominations – Best Melodic Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Album.

White Men Can’t Jump will premiere on Hulu on May 19. Check out the first look of the reboot below.

The role of Hoyle was initially made famous by Cheers actor, Woody Harrelson. The actor discussed the film remake with Yahoo! Entertainment and shared that he’ll watch it.

“I’m feeling great about it,” he told the publication. “They’re gonna make a better movie than we made. I’m looking forward to watching it.”

The original story followed two street basketball hustlers, played by Harrelson with co-star Wesley Snipes, who team up to win big. The reboot seems poised to do the same. “Juggling tenuous relationships, financial pressures and serious internal struggles, the two ballers — opposites who are seemingly miles apart — find they might have more in common than they imagined possible,” the film’s synopsis details, reports Variety.

According to Deadline, the new version is based on a script by Doug Hall and Kenya Barris, and will be remade with filmmaker Calmatic at the helm. Hall will act as an executive producer alongside pro basketball player Blake Griffin, Ryan Kalil, Noah Weinstein, and E. Brian Dobbins.

Calmatic has reportedly been championing the rapper since he auditioned for the reprisal role. “I’m calling it now. I feel like 10 years from now, it’s going to be ‘Jack Harlow, the actor, who just happens to also be one of the best rappers in the game,’” Calamatic told Variety.

Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for iHeartRadio