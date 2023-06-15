Jack Harlow Releases Poignant “Gang Gang Gang” Music Video

In late April, Jack Harlow put out his third studio album Jackman practically out of nowhere. For the LP’s fifth song “Gang Gang Gang,” Harlow rapped two anecdotes about former friends who had done heinous crimes, and how these hard times taught him that friendship has its limits.

Videos by American Songwriter

Nearly two months after Jackman‘s release, Harlow decided to revisit “Gang Gang Gang” with a music video. Arriving on Wednesday (June 14), the visuals for the song paint a clear picture of the moments when Harlow’s friends broke the news to him of their mutual friends’ horrid acts.

In the first verse of the track, where Harlow recounts the time he was made aware of his friend Marcus’ rape accusations, the rapper is seen at a holiday dinner with his loved ones. As Harlow expresses disbelief, the video soon cuts to a portrayal of Marcus’ dark deed.

Our Marcus? “Yeah, our Marcus”

“A bunch of girls say he raped them in the back of some Target”

“They say he drove ’em back there in his car”

“And then he parked it and the rest is even darker”

Wait, which Marcus? ‘Cause it can’t be—

“Yes, our Marcus”

The next dramatization in the “Gang Gang Gang” visuals comes during the song’s second verse, where Harlow recalls the time he found out his friend Kevin was a pedophile.

Kevin who? “Our Kevin”

What happened? “He got arrested”

“They found a bunch of messages he sent to lil’ kids”

“And apparently, he met up with this ten year old and now the kid’s sayin’ he got molested”

Molested by who? “By Kevin”

Nah, it’s gotta be a different Kevin

“Look, I’m tellin’ you it’s Kevin, that we’ve known since we were seven”

“Gang Gang Gang” is now the second track from Jackman to receive a music video, after the visuals for “They Don’t Love It” came out the same weekend as the album. Upon its release, the album sold around 33,000 units in its first week, making for Harlow’s third straight debut inside the top 10 of the Billboard 200 (No. 8).

Check out the “Gang Gang Gang” video below.

Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for iHeartRadio