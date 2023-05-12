Jack Harlow Says He Wants to Focus on Acting: “Excited to Keep Moving”

Rapper Jack Harlow got a taste of Hollywood and won’t be leaving anytime soon. The “First Class” artist officially made his acting debut in White Men Can’t Jump. The sports-centric film premiered Thursday night (May 11) at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

Videos by American Songwriter

While walking the star-studded red carpet alongside his castmates—Teyana Taylor, Vince Staples, Sinqua Walls, Laura Harrier, and more—the musician told ET that he’s ready to tackle his acting venture in full force.

“It makes me hungry, I want more,” said Harlow referring to his future in the business. “I want to keep going, you know? It’s just a taste, and it was great, but I’m excited to keep moving,” he added.

The chart-topping artist stars as Jeremy in White Men Can’t Jump, a remake of the 1992 comedy of the same name. The action-packed narrative, written by Kenya Barris and Doug Hall, follows two basketball players who join forces to make money. Harlow worked closely with Lance Reddick, an award-winning actor who suddenly died from “natural causes” in March. He was 60.

“I got about two days on set with Lance, and he was an absolute pleasure to be around,” said Harlow about the late thespian. “Rest in peace to Lance.”

Harlow told the outlet that his co-star, Walls, helped him navigate the set and hone in on his acting skills. “I’m a changed man after working with Sinqua!” claimed the singer.

While pursuing a new area of entertainment, Harlow confirmed that he will still channel his energy into making music as well. The rapper previously (April 28) dropped a whopping 10-song album titled, Jackman. The 2023 project includes fan favorites “They Don’t Love It,” “Ambitious,” “Denver,” among others.

Upon release, Harlow scored his first No.1 on Billboard’s Top Rap Albums chart. He initially made his mark on the prestigious list with his EP, Sweet Action, at No.13 in 2020 and No.2 with his debut record, That’s What They All Say.

“It feels good ’cause I didn’t do it with charts in mind,” said the hitmaker. “I just did it from the heart and mind, you know?”

White Men Can’t Jump will be available to stream on Hulu starting May 19. Harlow will appear next at two music festivals in Canada. For upcoming appearances, visit HERE.

Photo by Courtesy Atlantic Records