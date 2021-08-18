Jack Johnson’s Top 10 Songs from His 20-Year Career

About 20 years ago, Hawaiian-born singer-songwriter, Jack Johnson, released his terrific 13-song debut LP, Brushfire Fairytales. With it, the professional surfer-turned-crooner immediately vaulted into an at times-bashful, and ever-present mainstream artist beloved by college students, pot smokers, and white wine drinkers, alike.

Since his first LP, Johnson has gone on to release a great deal of work, including seven more records, from On and On in 2003 to Sing-A-Longs and Lullabies for the Film Curious George in 2006 to All the Light Above It Too in 2017. In the five years, or so, between that last album and now, Johnson has largely stayed out of the limelight —save a few singles and charitable live streams.

Nevertheless, we wanted to celebrate the artist-turned-activist-and-environmentalist with a remembrance of our top 10 favorite songs composed by his salt water-softened hands.

1. “Flake”- from Brushfire Fairytales

2. “Bubble Toes” – from Brushfire Fairytales

3. “A Pirate Looks at Forty” – Jimmy Buffet cover from The September Sessions soundtrack

4. “Taylor” – from On and On

5. “Rodeo Clowns” – from On and On

6. “Banana Pancakes” – from In Between Dreams

7. “Break Down” – from In Between Dreams

8. “Belle” – from In Between Dreams

9. “Sitting, Waiting, Wishing” – from In Between Dreams

10. “We’re Going to Be Friends” – White Stripes cover from Sing-A-Longs and Lullabies for the Film Curious George

11. (Bonus!) “Change (featuring Ben Harper)” – from From Here to Now to You