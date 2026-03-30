Paul McCartney Called This Jimmy Buffett Song One of the Best He’d Ever Sung

On Jimmy Buffett‘s final album, Equal Strain On All Parts, longtime friend Paul McCartney plays bass on the humorous “My Gummie Just Kicked In,” inspired by a dinner party the former Beatle and his wife Nancy had with Buffett and his wife Jane. The song was accompanied by a music video, featuring Buffett recording the song in the studio with McCartney.



Shortly after Buffett’s death in September 2023, McCartney shared a lengthy tribute to his friend on social media, along with a nod to their last collaboration.



“I’ve known Jimmy for some time,” shared McCartney,” and found him to be one of the kindest and most generous people.”



McCarthney added, “So many of us will miss Jimmy and his tremendous personality. His love for us all, and for mankind as a whole. Last, but not least, is his songwriting and vocal ability. If someone made an interesting remark, he repeated it in his gorgeous Louisiana drawl and said, ‘That’s a good idea for a song.’ Most times, it didn’t take too long for that song to appear. I was very happy to have played on one of his latest songs called ‘My Gummy Just Kicked In.’ We had a real fun session, and he played me some of his new songs.”

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: How a Potent Gummy with Paul McCartney, Navy Seal Training, and More Inspired Jimmy Buffett’s Final Album ‘Equal Strain on All Parts’]

Jimmy Buffett (Photo: Savannah Jane Buffett)

“Bubbles Up”

McCartney also mentioned another track on Equal Strain On All Parts, the more hymnal ballad “Bubbles Up.” Co-written by Buffett with Coral Reefer bandmate and collaborator, Will Kimbrough, “Bubbles Up” is the term used for how sailors can find their way up to the surface of the water when a boat has capsized.



The song adds a more uplifting memo to the album: When this world starts a-reelin’ / From that pressure drop feelin’ / We’re just treading water each day / There’s a way to feel better.



The title was inspired by Buffett’s own Navy SEAL training, which involved diving from a helicopter. Buffett once asked an officer, “What do I do if I freak out?” and was told to follow the bubbles. The phrase “Bubbles Up” became an optimistic anthem for Buffett and a metaphor for hopefulness on the album, accompanied by a music video of previously unseen footage of Buffett.



McCartney told Buffett that “Bubbles Up” was one of the best vocals of his that he’s ever heard.



“I told him that not only was the song great, but the vocal was probably the best I’ve heard him sing ever,” said McCartney. “He turned a diving phrase that is used to train people underwater into a metaphor for life when you’re confused and don’t know where you are, just follow the bubbles. They’ll take you up to the surface and straighten you out right away.”



McCartney added, “So long, Jim. You are a very special man and friend, and it was a great privilege to get to know you and love you. Bubbles up, my friend.”

Photo: Jimmy Buffett (Denver Post via Getty Images)