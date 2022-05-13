Jack White and Olivia Rodrigo Rave About Each Other—“She’s Very Cool, Very Real”

Jack White and Olivia Rodrigo love each other. At least, that’s what the recent love-fest on both musicians’ social media would have fans believing.

The two music stars recently met and, frankly, we’re surprised the world is still standing from all their combined power, prowess, and popularity.

In a moment of rock colliding with pop, White and Rodrigo seem to have really hit it off. And they’ve let the world know it.

“Got to meet my hero of all heroes today. Still crying,” Rodrigo wrote on Instagram.

She added that her fans should check out White’s latest solo record, Fear Of The Dawn, writing, “Thank u @officialjackwhite for being so kind to ur biggest fangirl. Everyone go listen to fear of the dawn!!!!!”

White’s album came out in April. And Rodrigo’s debut LP, Sour, came out last year. Her song “Driver’s License” was one of the biggest hits of 2021. She was also a recent standout at the Met Gala.

For his part, White wrote on Instagram, gushing, “I had the chance to meet a talented singer and musician today named @OliviaRodrigo. She’s very cool, very real and very much a lover of music. She’s also introducing another set of youth to the love of vinyl records as well. Respect.”

The two haven’t said why, exactly, they met up. But Rodrigo did note that they met at White’s record label, Third Man Records, in Nashville, Tennessee as their meet-up location. Rodrigo had a stop in the Music City for her “Sour” tour.

