New Song Friday! Hear New Music From Thao, Death Cab for Cutie, Noah Cyrus, Keb’ Mo’ and More

Hello and welcome back to our running series in which we share with you our favorite songs and music videos from the week.

In this installment, we’ll feature work from Thao, Death Cab for Cutie, Noah Cyrus, Keb’ Mo’, and many more.

So, without further ado, let’s dive into all the new music.

1. Vic Mensa & Chance the Rapper

The two big-name rappers released a new track and music video this week. The song, “Wraith (Writing Exercise #3),” features the relentless lyricism from the two that has made them legends. Check out the new tune below.

2. girl in red

The Norwegian singer-songwriter girl in red shared her latest song this week, “hornylovesickmess.” The piano-driven ballad is cheeky and expertly crafted. It showcases her strong voice and pointed message.

3. Danger Mouse & Black Thought

At long last, the music from this collaboration is hitting the public. Two legends in the game, rapper Black Thought (of The Roots fame) and producer Danger Mouse (of Gnarles Barkley fame) have long been sitting on these songs. They released the first single, “No Gold Teeth,” which you can hear below.

4. Keb’ Mo’

The multi-time Grammy Award-winning blues and Americana artist Keb’ Mo’ released a new live performance this week of his single, “Marvelous to Me,” from his latest album Good To Be… Check out the heartfelt tune below from the skilled songwriter and performer.

5. Noah Cyrus

Noah Cyrus, the skilled singer and sister of Miley, released her latest single this week, “Mr. Percocet.” The song, which is a pop hit about drugs, talks about the literal highs and lows they can offer to the people in their orbit. It’s also something of a coming-out party for the artist who we’re sure we’ll hear more from soon.

6. Death Cab for Cutie

The famed Pacific Northwest alternative rock band released its latest single this week. The song, “Roman Candles,” portends a new album, Asphalt Meadows, from the acclaimed group. Check out the new heart-pounding single below.

7. Valerie June

The talented spiritual singer Valerie June released a new cover of the Mazzy Star single, “Fade Into You,” earlier this week. The song is like a galaxy, which is June’s specialty. It’s ethereal, everywhere, and dynamic. Check it out below.

8. Kendrick Lamar

As most music fans have heard by now, Kendrick Lamar released his new LP today (May 13). The first single from the record, “The Heart Part 5,” has already caused a splash, featuring “deep fake” videos of Lamar morphing into people like Kobe Bryant and Kanye West. Check out the stunning new hit song below.

9. Thao

The standout songwriter and performer released a cover of the Bjork song, “Human Behavior,” which you can check out below. The video for the cover includes thoughts from Thao about her relationship with music.

10. Wilco

The Grammy Award-winning Americana band released its latest single earlier this week. That song, “Tired of Taking It Out On You,” is as much an admission of change as it is a new hit track. Check out the new acoustic-driven song below.

11. Amythyst Kiah

The stunning vocalist released a cover of Tori Amos’ song, “Sugar,” earlier this week. The powerful, pulsing rendition features Amythyst Kiah’s relentless voice and skillful interpretation. Check out the new rocker below.

12. The Smile

The British-born group that features members of Radiohead (including frontman Thom Yorke) released its latest single this week. That song, “Thin Thing,” showcases Yorke’s signature falsetto and offers an off-kilter-yet-delightful musicality, bolstered by sharp percussion.

13. Bret McKenzie

One-half of the comical songwriter duo Flight of the Concords, Bret McKenzie released his latest single this week ahead of his new solo project. The new song, “A Little Tune,” is as much a Broadway-style hit as it is a contemporary pop offering. Check out the new handsome tune below.

14. ROSALÍA

The popular singer released her latest music video earlier this week for her single, “Delirio De Grandeza.” The Spanish-singing songwriter, who continues to make waves ever since her Saturday Night Live performance, makes songs as sticky as any, from her falsetto voice to the skilled production.

15. Ton3s

Formerly The Hamiltones, this soulful group has stepped out with its newest single, “Got So Much Love.” It’s the kind of song you can listen to when you’re feeling down or lonely. It’s smooth as silk and uplifting as a warm breeze.

16. Måneskin

The rising rockers released their latest single today. That song, “SUPERMODEL,” is an electric-guitar driven funky track showcasing the band’s big, gravely singing and penchant for blowing out your speakers in the very best way. Check out the new tune here below.

17. Camila Cabello

The pop superstar released her latest music video today for the single, “Hasta Los Dientes.” The new video features bright colors, Spanish lyrics and the type of alluring delight that has made Cabello a household name these days. Check it out here below.

18. mxmtoon

The bedroom pop star released her latest single today. That new song, “coming of age,” also portends the artist’s new forthcoming album, rising, which is set for release next week on Friday. Check out the vibrant new track here below.

Photo by Jeremy Cowart / Missing Piece Group