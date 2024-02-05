Watch Olivia Rodrigo Show Her Fangs With Powerful “Vampire” Performance at GRAMMYs

Olivia Rodrigo performed at the 66th Grammy Awards, taking the stage to sing her hit song “Vampire.” She gave an amazing performance of the GUTS track, wearing a stunning blood red gown and showcasing her stellar vocals and range. She also worked some theatrics into the performance, utilizing fake blood to mirror the music video.

She last performed at the Grammys in 2022 when she sang “drivers license.” That year, she was nominated for seven award, winning three. Her nominations included Album of the Year for Sour, Best Music Video for “Good 4 U,” Song of the Year and Record of the Year with “drivers license.” She won Best Pop Vocal Album with Sour, Best Pop Vocal Performance with “drivers license,” and Best New Artist.

Rodrigo is up for six Grammy Awards for her recent album GUTS. Her nominations include Best Rock Song (“Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl”), Best Pop Solo Performance, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year (“Vampire”), Album of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album (GUTS).

olivia rodrigo performing vampire at the #GRAMMYs. pic.twitter.com/mFQoKxo2j9 — songs that changed history (@iconiksongs) February 5, 2024

Olivia Rodrigo has caught the eye of artists who would potentially like to collaborate with her, such as when she and Noah Kahan covered each other’s songs. Additionally, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day recently shared that he’d be open to a collab with the young singer. Rodrigo has been dabbling in alt-pop and pop-punk on her two albums, Sour and GUTS, but with someone like Armstrong helping her out, she could potentially tap into more of that sound.

“I hear it but don’t go out buying any of those records or stream it. It does pass me by. When I hear it, I think it sounds good,” Armstrong told Vulture. “I think it would be fun to work with her sometime. She’s talented.”

He continued, “Sometimes you can see how someone is interested in what punk rock is and maybe they don’t quite have some of the influences or knowledge that I have on the history of punk rock. I’m kind of an encyclopedia. To do something with someone like Olivia Rodrigo would be fun.”

Featured Image by Amy Sussman/Getty Images