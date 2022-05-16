Olivia Rodrigo and Drake are Big Winners at the Billboard Music Awards

At the annual Billboard Music Awards, Olivia Rodrigo made headline after headline, taking home many of the night’s big awards.

Rodrigo, who couldn’t attend the show because she’s currently on tour, was awarded Top Female Artist, Top New Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Streaming Songs Artist, Top Radio Songs Artist, Top Billboard Global 200 artist, and Top Billboard 200 Album (Sour).

Rodrigo burst onto the music scene in 2021 with her debut album, Sour. The biggest hit on the record was her track, “Driver’s License.”

Ahead of the awards show, the Billboard Music Awards made headlines when its producer, Sean “Diddy” Combs, said he was un-cancelling the cancelled. Combs booked controversial rapper Travis Scott and controversial country star Morgan Wallen to perform at the show.

But neither of them could hold a candle to Rodrigo and other big names like Drake, who was another of the night’s big winners.

For his part, Drake won Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Rap Artist, Top Rap Male Artist, and Top Rap Album (Certified Lover Boy).

Billboard tweeted about Rodrigo, writing, “.@oliviarodrigo is already the winner of SIX #BBMAs tonight! CONGRATS!”

