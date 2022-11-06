Jack White Joins Jason Isbell, and Sturgill Simpson in Martin Scorsese Film, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

Joining fellow artists Jason Isbell and Sturgill Simpson, Jack White has been cast in Martin Scorsese’s upcoming film Killers of the Flower Moon and will star alongside Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jesse Plemons, and others.

The film features four musicians, all of whom “don’t play music” in their roles, according to longtime Scorsese and Wes Anderson music supervisor and collaborator, Randall Poster, when initially asked about Isbell’s role in the film and whether he would be performing.

“Yeah, he’s terrific in it,” said Poster. “Jason Isbell, Jack White … there’s like four musicians in the movie who don’t play music.”

Killers of the Flower Moon is based on the 2017 nonfiction book, by David Grann, of the same name, which investigates a series of murders in the Osage Nation in the 1920s in Oklahoma after oil was discovered beneath their tribal land.

This is not the first time White has starred on the big screen. Aside from appearing in the 2008 documentary, It Might Get Loud, White also starred in Jim Jarmusch’s 2003 vignette-filled film Coffee & Cigarettes, also starring his former White Stripes bandmate Meg White, Tom Waits, and Iggy Pop. He also appeared in the Anthony Minghella-directed period war drama Cold Mountain (2003), and also played Elvis Presley in Jake Kasdan’s Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story in 2007.

Earlier this year, White released his fourth and fifth albums, Fear of the Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive, several months apart from one another.

Photo: Paige Sara / Big Hassle PR