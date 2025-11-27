Is There a Halftime Show for Today’s Lions vs. Packers Thanksgiving Game? Performance Details, How To Watch, & More

It’s a big day for the NFL. When families across the country sit down to celebrate Thanksgiving, they will do so as six teams in the NFL face-off in major clashes.

First up, the Green Bay Packers will travel to Detroit to take on the Lions. Currently, the 7-3-1 Packers sit only behind the Chicago Bears in the NFC North. With the third place, 7-4 Lions as a competitor, Thursday’s game has major implications.

The reasons to watch the game as a NFL fan are clear, but there are also reasons for music fans to tune in too.

Before the game starts, CeCe Winans will perform the national anthem. Later, Jack White of The White Stripes will take the stage to perform as part of the Thanksgiving Halftime Show powered by Verizon.

A Detroit native, the big show comes amid a career high for White. Recently, The White Stripes were inducted into The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Notably, the performance marks the first since the Lions partnered with Eminem, along with his long-time manager and president of Shady Records, Paul Rosenberg, to executive produce the show through 2027.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Marshall and Paul, who are two of the most accomplished and respected names in the music industry, not to mention longtime Lions fans,” Detroit Lions President & CEO Rod Wood said in a press release. “Their reputation in the business will attract top-tier talent and help us solidify this annual performance as one of the most anticipated cultural moments on the NFL calendar.”

How to Watch Jack White’s Halftime Performance

Pregame coverage of the highly-anticipated matchup will begin at 11 a.m. ET on FOX. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on the same network.

Those without cable can stream the game FOX One, FOX Deportes, and Tubi. The latter option is a free one for all viewers.

Additionally, streaming services that carry FOX—YouTube TV, Fubo, and the like—can be used to watch the game.

After the Packers/Lions matchup, the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Dallas Cowboys. Later, in primetime, Cincinnati Bengals will play the Baltimore Ravens.

