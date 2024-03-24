New Film Surrounding AC/DC’s Bon Scott Won’t Be a Biopic According to Producers

While the second lead vocalist for the iconic band AC/DC, Bon Scott seemed to encompass the rock and roll lifestyle. Helping bring albums like High Voltage, T.N.T., Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap, and Highway to Hell, the singer dominated both the stage and studio. Although enjoying his time in the spotlight, sadly, in February 1980, the famed performer passed away at 33 years old. Given his success while on the stage, a new film hopes to capture the persona of Scott. And while not the first film to surround a legendary singer, producers were adamant that The Kid From Harvest Road is not a biopic.

Excited to share the film with fans of AC/DC, the producers wanted the audience to know that the story on screen isn’t an exact retelling of Scott’s life. Releasing a statement, HALO Films wrote, “The producers behind ‘The Kid From Harvest Road’ are incredibly humbled and grateful for the overwhelming media attention the recent announcement of the film’s development has garnered. The enthusiasm and support from audiences and media outlets alike reaffirm the belief in the power of storytelling.”

Producers Wanted To Catch The Landscape Surrounding Bon Scott

Sharing their reason for wanting to tell the story in a different light, the production company added, “However, they are at pains to express that ‘The Kid From Harvest Road’ is a project that aims to capture the essence of Bon Scott’s early life in Fremantle in a fictionalized narrative set in the 1960s. By drawing inspiration from the stories and atmosphere of the time period, rather than attempting a biopic, the film can offer a more imaginative exploration of Scott’s character and experiences.”

Starring Lee Tiger Halley as Scott, the production company wanted the film to encompass more than the singer, but the society he found himself in around that time. “Focusing on his formative years in Fremantle allows for a deeper dive into the influences and events that shaped him as a person and ultimately as the iconic frontman of AC/DC. It also provides an opportunity to explore the cultural landscape of the time, including the burgeoning music scene and social dynamics of the era.”

With a release date not announced for The Kid From Harvest Road, the film eyes a 2025 release.

