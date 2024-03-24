Katy Perry Says She Can Never Sing This Song Again Thanks to Kelly Clarkson’s Impeccable Cover

There is no denying the immense talent that surrounds Kelly Clarkson. Throughout her time in the spotlight, the singer won American Idol, won three Grammy Awards, and also created her own television show, The Kelly Clarkson Show. While stardom seems to follow the singer wherever she goes, the star showcased her wide range when it comes to music thanks to her Kellyoke segment. Just this year, she performed covers of Miley Cyrus’ “Used To Be Young” and U2’s “Mysterious Man.” Most recently, Clarkson decided to honor Katy Perry when she picked “Wide Awake” to perform.

Taking a trip into the past, Clarkson stopped on Perry’s 2010 album Teenage Dream. Adding her own spin on the single, the singer gained high praise from fans as some wrote, “This is so moving. Katy wrote and sang this song after her divorce with Russell Brand, showing how she’s moved on. Now Kelly is singing it after her divorce, showing how strong she is! My 2 fav female artists!” Another person added, “Kelly is easily the best thing to have come out of any form of reality television. Nobody comes anywhere near close.”

Wanting to share her own opinion on Clarkson covering her song, Perry took to Instagram to comment, “Ok dang, I can never sing that again.” Noting how impressive her performance was, it seemed even Perry couldn’t compete.

Katy Perry Sells Music Catalog For Staggering Amount

While honored that Clarkson covered her song, just a few months ago, Perry announced she sold the rights to her music for a staggering $225 million to Litmus Music. Co-founded by Dan McCarroll, who used to be the president of Capitol Records, shared his excitement about purchasing the catalog. He said at the time, “Katy Perry is a creative visionary who has made a major impact across music, TV, film, and philanthropy. I’m so honoured to be partnering with her again and to help Litmus manage her incredible repertoire.”

Co-founder and CEO Hank Forsyth also expressed his support for Perry, adding, “Katy’s songs are an essential part of the global cultural fabric. We are so grateful to be working together again with such a trusted partner whose integrity shines in everything that she does.”

Perry is just the latest artist to sell their catalog of music as in October 2021, Tine Tuner sold her rights for $300 million.

