James Blunt Releases New Single, Announces Seventh Studio Album

“You’re Beautiful” singer James Blunt has just released a new single titled “Beside You.” The song will be featured on Blunt’s seventh studio album, Who We Used To Be, which will be released on October 27 through Atlantic Records.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Beside You” is an upbeat dance song that clocks in at just over three minutes long. The song’s release is accompanied by a visualizer that showcases the moving image of a young boy playing in a field. The track is produced by The Six, a Manchester, England-based collective.

RELATED: James Blunt on the Meaning Behind “Monsters” and Iam Tongi’s Cover

In a press release, Blunt shared what “Beside You” means to him. “It’s a bit of a celebration,” Blunt said. “An upbeat banger about finally being with the one you’ve been searching for your whole life.”

Who We Used To Be will also include tracks titled “Some Kind Of Beautiful” and “Last Dance.” For the new album, Blunt collaborated with several prolific producers including Jonny Coffer, Red Triangle, Jack & Coke, and Steve Robson.

Blunt recently made headlines when he performed a rendition of his 2019 track “Monsters” alongside American Idol Season 21 winner Iam Tongi on the show’s season finale. “Monsters” was included in Blunt’s sixth studio album, Once Upon a Mind. The song was originally written as a response to Blunt’s father’s struggle with stage four chronic kidney disease, while Tongi performed the track on American Idol, dedicating it to his late father.

In an exclusive interview with American Songwriter, Blunt discussed how performing his song with Tongi on American Idol was initially just a fantasy. “We joked on the night when I heard his performance, ‘It’d be amazing if he asked me to come over and perform it with him,'” Blunt told AS. “And then, sure enough, he got to the finals and did. I think he’s a really lovely human being and his voice is from heaven and singing with him was a real treat.”

Check out the official track list for Who We Used To Be below:

Who We Used To Be

1. Saving A Life

2. Some Kind Of Beautiful

3. Beside You

4. Last Dance

5. All The Love That I Ever Needed

6. The Girl That Never Was

7. Cold Shoulder

8. I Won’t Die With You

9. Dark Thought

10. Glow

Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images for Laver Cup