Kelly Clarkson’s Best Covers: 10 Songs the ‘American Idol’ Icon Made Her Own

Kelly Clarkson, the original American Idol winner and current television host, has never shied away from showcasing her vocal prowess through cover performances. The Renaissance woman’s ability to perform songs across various genres and infuse them with her distinct vocal style has led to some truly memorable performances. As impressive, Clarkson maintains a respect for the original artists while tapping into the emotional essence of a song, setting her apart as a world-class interpreter.

Whether she’s belting out a rock classic or delivering a delicate ballad, Clarkson’s covers stand as a testament to her versatile skills as a singer. These ten covers in particular showcase the range, depth, and emotional connection that Clarkson has brought to the songs of other industry giants.

1. “Piece of My Heart” by Janis Joplin

Clarkson’s version of “Piece of My Heart” captures all the raw energy and emotion of Janis Joplin’s classic rock staple. Clarkson’s vocal range allows her to channel Joplin’s spirit while adding her own flavor. The result is a deeply soulful performance that resonates, all while paying homage to an iconic piece of rock history.

2. “Purple Rain” by Prince

Clarkson’s rendition of “Purple Rain” is a fitting tribute to the late Prince. Her ability to convey both vulnerability and strength in her performance adds a fresh perspective to this classic song. The cover reflects both Clarkson’s respect for The Purple One’s legacy and her ability to interpret his music in a soul-stirring way.

3. “Respect” by Aretha Franklin

Tackling Aretha Franklin’s “Respect” is always a daring endeavor, but Clarkson’s rendition is electrifying. Her powerful voice embodies the empowerment the song demands, paying a fitting tribute to the Queen of Soul. Clarkson’s unique flair ensures that the cover stands as a remarkable interpretation in its own right.

4. “Creep” by Radiohead

Clarkson’s take on Radiohead’s breakthrough hit “Creep” displays her versatility as a vocalist. Her hauntingly beautiful performance demonstrates her ability to connect with the complex emotions of the song. This fosters a fresh interpretation that lingers long after the last note.

5. “Give Me One Reason” by Tracy Chapman

Clarkson’s cover of Tracy Chapman’s “Give Me One Reason” is infused with all the bluesy charm and soul the 1995 hit deserves. Her commanding voice combines with the song’s compelling lyrics to create a unique rendition that accentuates the longing heard in the original.

6. “Shallow” by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

Covering “Shallow” from A Star Is Born, Clarkson has managed to make this much-loved duet uniquely her own. Her emotive delivery explores the nuances of the song, creating a rendition that resonates with listeners. Clarkson’s take is a testament to her ability to take a current hit and enhance it through her vocal mastery.

7. “I Can’t Make You Love Me” by Bonnie Raitt

Clarkson soaked her rendition of “I Can’t Make You Love Me” in the type of raw emotion that perfectly complements Bonnie Raitt’s original. The singer’s ability to convey the heartbreaking vulnerability of the lyrics turns the cover into a captivating musical experience. It’s yet another example of Clarkson’s exceptional interpretative skills.

8. “It’s Quiet Uptown” by Hamilton Soundtrack

Clarkson took on Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “It’s Quiet Uptown” from Hamilton and delivered a soul-stirring performance. As she weaves a tale of grief and redemption, her emotional connection to the song is palpable. This cover fully respects the theatrical origin – all while adding a personal layer to the narrative.

9. “Everytime” by Britney Spears

Clarkson’s cover of Britney Spears’ “Everytime” is both tender and expressive. She turns a pop ballad into a heartfelt plea, demonstrating her extraordinary ability to tap into the song’s emotional core. Her interpretation stands as a beautiful homage to Spears while making it distinctly her own.

10. “Natural Woman” by Carole King

Covering the Carole King classic, “Natural Woman,” Clarkson has shown her affinity for soulful anthems. Her strong yet nuanced performance breathes new life into this timeless song. The cover encapsulates what makes Clarkson’s interpretations so special: a respectful nod to the original, coupled with a powerful expression of her own.

Photo by David Becker/Getty Images