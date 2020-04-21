Portland’s Karyn Ann Releases Reflective Single “Who You Were”

In a time where many of us are sitting and wondering what is going to happen next, there’s lots of time for self-reflection. Karyn Ann highlights this state of mind in her latest single “Who You Were.”

The Portland native who also happens to have a degree in Geology, has always had a passion for charming audiences with her powerful vocals that have been compared to Brandi Carlile, Patty Griffin and Carole King. She decided not to forgo a career in the geology field and instead hit the road across the Pacific Northwest.

The road allows one to see so many beautiful places that this world has to offer, and for Ann, she shared one of these experiences with many of her female companions in Springdale, Utah at The Women’s Redrock Music Festival back in 2018.

This lifestyle that requires lots of hours traveling has come to a screeching halt for Ann and nearly every other musician during this pandemic. She is staying engaged with her fans through social media, doing livestream shows with some of her close friends from all over the world, including Amsterdam.

“While I’d rather be out on the road touring, being at home allows me to reach fans from all over the world that may not have a chance to see me all the time. It also allows me to play a few songs with friends. One of my friends and I recently took to Instagram live to cover a Brandi Carlile song with my good friend Marvin Dee.”

She has also played many originals, including her new single. While its lyrics can be taken several different directions, there’s no question that it’s more relatable than ever. It delivers a message of positivity even through pain, addiction and suffering.

It was created with help from The Bizarre Star Strings (The Decemberists, My Morning Jacket), as well as The Colin Trio and Mark Bowden (Karen Lovely).

While some are already throwing the towel in on 2020, Karyn Ann still has lots to look forward to. She plans on releasing two more singles in the coming months as well as going back out on tour with the hopes that everything is open again.

To stay up to date on all things surrounding Karyn Ann, follow her on Instagram @KarynAnnsoul or visit her website www.KarynAnn.com.

“Who You Were” is available on streaming sites everywhere today!