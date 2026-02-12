James Taylor Reveals His List of the 5 Greatest Songs He’s Written, With Input From a Few Legends

James Taylor is one of the most respected singer-songwriters to emerge from the 1970s, having written a number of tunes that have helped serve as the soundtrack to people’s lives. Fans of Taylor’s music undoubtedly have songs by him they consider their favorites, but which of his compositions does he think are the best?

On Thursday, February 5, Taylor was a guest on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, and during his interview, the 77-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer was asked to name his five favorite songs he’s written. James came prepared, telling Stephen Colbert that he’d been told that the host would be asking him that question.

Taylor proceeded whip out a notebook from his pocket with notes he referenced as he revealed his choices. For three of his picks, James considered positive things that three of the most famous singer-songwriters in the world said about them.

“Mean Old Man” (2002)

For his first pick, Taylor shared, “Paul McCartney got in touch with me at one point … He commented on a song that I had written, he said he really liked it, that he bought the album because of it. So that’s got to go in there.”

James then revealed that the tune was “Mean Old Man” from his 2002 album October Road.

The song as a classy-sounding, jazz-influenced ballad with tasteful piano and lush strings.

“Millworker” (1979)

Prefacing his second pick, Taylor said, “I know that Bruce Springsteen liked my song, and performed it once, from a musical of Studs Terkel’s book Working, a song called ‘Millworker.’ … So I guess that goes in there.”

Taylor co-wrote the score to the musical Working, based on Terkel’s 1974 book of the same name. The musical premiered on Broadway in 1978. In addition to being featured in the production, “Millworker” appeared on James’ 1979 studio album, Flag.

Taylor wrote the song from the perspective of a young 19th-century woman forced to work in a textile mill after her husband dies.

Springsteen performed “Millworker” at the 2006 MusiCares Person of the Year gala honoring Taylor.

“Sweet Baby James” (1970)

Taylor’s third choice was his classic early tune “Sweet Baby James,” which got a big cheer from the audience. The sweet acoustic ballad was the title track of James’ second solo album, released in 1970.

“Sweet Baby James” was the lead single from the album, although it didn’t chart. The Sweet Baby James album, meanwhile, reached No. 3 on the Billboard 200.

“The Frozen Man” (1991)

Taylor’s fourth choice got a thumbs-up from none other than Bob Dylan. James recalled that he and Dylan played a concert together at the Apollo Theater in New York City, and Bob told him, “I really like that song ‘God Have Mercy On The Frozen Man.’”

“The Frozen Man” appeared on Taylor’s 1991 album New Moon Shine.

The song was inspired by a National Geographic article James read about a man found frozen in the Arctic whose body had been there for more than 100 years. Taylor sings the tune from the man’s perspective, imagining that he somehow was brought to life.

“Carolina In My Mind” (1968)

Taylor’s final choice was his classic first single, “Carolina In My Mind”. The introspective folk ballad found James longing to return to the state where he grew up.

“Carolina In My Mind” appeared on Taylor’s 1968 self-titled debut album, which was released on The Beatles’ Apple Records label. McCartney played bass on the track, while George Harrison contributed uncredited backing vocals.

Taylor also re-recorded the song for his 1976 Greatest Hits album.

Taylor Also Performed on ‘The Late Show’

At the end of The Late Show, Taylor performed a version of his 1971 tune “You Can Close Your Eyes” with his son Henry. The song originally was featured on James’ third album, Mud Slide Slim And The Blue Horizon.

