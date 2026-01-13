James Taylor Announces 2026 US Tour Dates

Folk icon James Taylor just announced a 29-date 2026 US run accompanied by his All-Star Band.
The road trip will kick off April 26 at the Yaamava Theater in Highland, California, before spanning the West and East coasts over the course of spring, summer, and fall 2026. The last stop of the tour will be in Hollywood, Florida, at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino on September 26.
General onsale for James Taylor’s 2026 US tour will begin January 16 at 10 AM local time on Ticketmaster.
You can also get tickets for sold-out shows on StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
It’s been five years since Taylor’s last album, the Grammy-winning (Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album) American Standard. Fans can expect to hear a career-spanning mix of Taylor’s material on this run, including hits like “Fire and Rain.”
James Taylor 2026 Tour Dates
04/26 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava’ Theater
04/28 – San Diego, CA @ Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
05/01 – Stateline, NV @ Tahoe Blue Event Center
05/06 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
05/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea @ The Cosmopolitan
05/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea @ The Cosmopolitan
06/18 – Bethel Woods, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
06/20 – Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion
06/22 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
06/23 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
06/25 – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center
06/27 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
06/29 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
07/03 – Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood Music Center
07/04 – Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood Music Center
08/30 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap
09/01 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap
09/02 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap
09/05 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
09/06 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
09/09 – Selbyville, DE @ Freeman Arts Pavilion
09/11 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
09/13 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
09/15 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion
09/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park
09/20 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium
09/22 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
09/23 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
09/26 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Photo by Brian Rasic/WireImage
