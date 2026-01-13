James Taylor Announces 2026 US Tour Dates

Folk icon James Taylor just announced a 29-date 2026 US run accompanied by his All-Star Band.

The road trip will kick off April 26 at the Yaamava Theater in Highland, California, before spanning the West and East coasts over the course of spring, summer, and fall 2026. The last stop of the tour will be in Hollywood, Florida, at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino on September 26.

General onsale for James Taylor’s 2026 US tour will begin January 16 at 10 AM local time on Ticketmaster.

It’s been five years since Taylor’s last album, the Grammy-winning (Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album) American Standard. Fans can expect to hear a career-spanning mix of Taylor’s material on this run, including hits like “Fire and Rain.”

04/26 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava’ Theater

04/28 – San Diego, CA @ Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

05/01 – Stateline, NV @ Tahoe Blue Event Center

05/06 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

05/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea @ The Cosmopolitan

05/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea @ The Cosmopolitan

06/18 – Bethel Woods, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

06/20 – Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion

06/22 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

06/23 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

06/25 – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center

06/27 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

06/29 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

07/03 – Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood Music Center

07/04 – Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood Music Center

08/30 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

09/01 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

09/02 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

09/05 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

09/06 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

09/09 – Selbyville, DE @ Freeman Arts Pavilion

09/11 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

09/13 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

09/15 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion

09/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park

09/20 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium

09/22 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

09/23 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

09/26 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Photo by Brian Rasic/WireImage

