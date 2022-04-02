Japanese Music Star Yoshiki Raises $9 Million for Ukraine

Japanese music star Yoshiki Hayashi has raised $9 million through the help of his fans for Ukraine.

The artist, who is one of the biggest names in Japan, has sold over 50 million albums worldwide and fronts the famed band X Japan. He has a large social media following and, in the wake of the crisis in Ukraine, has put his money where his proverbial mouth is.

Hayashi, who has been living in Los Angeles, has a recording studio located in LA and says he has been working with his band to finish an album for release.

But in between sessions, Hayashi has raised money for the war in Ukraine, which began in late February with an invasion by Russia and its oligarch leader, Vladimir Putin. Hayashi recently donated 10 million Yen, which is the equivalent of about $80 thousand, to the Ukrainian Humanitarian Crisis Emergency Fund.

Said Hayashi (via ABC News): “Oh my gosh, it’s just so painful. You know as an artist we create art and music. But we can do a little more than that. I think we are responsible to convey this kind of message.”

He also worked to facilitate a donation campaign through his social media followers. And with their help, he and his fans have raised $9 million to help the war-torn nation.

Added Hayashi: “I have been always grateful to have those amazing fans. They are not only supporting me but support what I do as well.”

The artist also took to Instagram to share the news, writing in English and Japanese: “It’s my fans who have big hearts. 🙏 自分ではなく、ファンのみんなが賛同してくれたから

ウクライナへの支援が増えている YOSHIKI ABCNews LA-based Japanese music icon raises $9M for Ukraine with fans’ help https://abc7.com/x-japan-yoshiki-music-icon-ukraine/11677946/ #abc #abcnews #ukraine #russia Russia #PrayForPeace #yoshiki #xjapan #charity“

Hayashi has said that his passion for humanitarian causes stems from his desire to help people, which was born in him after losing people in his life like his father. He has used this inspiration, with his millions of fans, to help Ukraine.

Said Hayashi, “I want to give them hope. Even though having this kind of pain you can make it through. With my fans, together we can help support the world.”

See more below.

Photo by Visual China Group via Getty Images/Visual China Group via Getty Images