Ariana Grande Prepared to Donate $1.5 Million to Fight Anti-Trans Legislation

Thursday (March 31) was the International Trans Day Of Visibility, and to honor the occasion, pop superstar Ariana Grande made a major announcement.

Grande has pledged to match up to $1.5 million to fight against anti-trans legislation.

Wrote Grande on Instagram, “please join me in donating to this fund i’ve created with @pledge.to to support organizations providing direct services and advocating for the rights of trans youth ! right now there are hundreds of disgraceful bills pending in state legislature that target trans youth and aim to curb their rights. this will provide critical funds to organizations advocating for the rights of trans youth. please share & swipe to find out more about where exactly our money is going !!!

text PLEDGE to 707070 or use pledge.to/protect-defend-trans-youth-fund to donate”

Many expressed appreciation and joy in Grande’s social media post, including Republic Records, which offered simple hearts in response.

There has been a recent rise in both anti-trans legislation across the United States just as there has been legislation set to restrict women’s rights—especially in southern states like Florida and their so called “Don’t Say Gay or Trans” bill, which was criticized by Disney.

Arizona also introduced laws that many say target transgender youth. So too has Texas’ order to investigate gender-affirming care of minors as “child abuse.”

Similar legislation has been introduced in Scotland. And there are fears that it will continue to spread in America and, perhaps, globally.

Not if Grande has anything to say about it, though.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Ariana Grande