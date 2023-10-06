Jason Aldean Drops New Song “Whiskey Drink” Ahead of 11th Album ‘Highway Desperado’

Jason Aldean is giving another teaser from his highly anticipated album.

On October 6, he released a new track titled “Whiskey Drink” from his upcoming 11th album, Highway Desperado, set to be released on November 3. It was written by Jonathan Edwards, Kurt Allison, Tully Kennedy, and John Morgan.

According to a press release, Highway Desperado features 14 tracks, including the Hot 100 chart-topping song “Try That in a Small Town.”

Besides the newly released song out today, the record also features “Let Your Boys Be Country” and three songs co-written by Aldean. He first introduced the upcoming album with the song “Tough Crowd” at this year’s ACM Awards, where the singer/songwriter was nominated for Entertainer of the Year. You can pre-save/pre-order the album here, and special packages that include the album are available here.

“Try That in a Small Town” made headlines for listeners’ polarizing reactions, with many viewing the song as racist and promoting violence. The video also drew criticism for being filmed in front of a courthouse in Columbia, Tennessee, where an 18-year-old Black man was lynched in 1927.

“In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests,” Aldean said in a statement at the time. “These references are not only meritless, but dangerous. There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it — and there isn’t a single video clip that isn’t real news footage — and while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music, this one goes too far.”

Aldean is currently on the road for his 2023 Highway Desperado tour. Find ticket information to see him in a city near you here.

Photo by Brian Higbee/Courtesy of BBR Music Group