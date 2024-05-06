Miranda Lambert Announces Music For Mutts Concert in 2024

If you love dogs and Miranda Lambert, you’re in for a treat this fall! The country star just announced that she will launch her fan-favorite Music For Mutts benefit concert this year at Ascend Theater in Nashville.

The benefit concert will raise funds for Lambert’s nonprofit organization MuttNation Foundation which she launched with her mother in 2009. MuttNation provides grants to animal shelters and hosts programs to encourage fostering older and disabled pups, boost crowdfunding efforts, and raise awareness of spay and neuter efforts.

This year’s concert will celebrate 15 years since MuttNation’s inception.

“I wanted to do something special to celebrate MuttNation’s 15th anniversary and thought sharing an evening of great music with some great friends that will also feature lots of mutts would be about as much fun as anything I could imagine,” said Lambert in a statement. “We’ll have an adoption event and lots of other activities and just make it a big party. I hope everyone will come out and party with us.”

The Music For Mutts benefit show for the MuttNation Foundation is slated for October 5 in Nashville, Tennessee at Ascend Amphitheater.

Fans can get tickets to this benefit concert via a few different presale events on Ticketmaster. The artist presale will begin on May 8 at 10:00 am local, and fans can get their presale code by signing up for Lambert’s fan club. There will also be Live Nation, Ticketmaster, and Ascend FCU presales available the following day at 10:00 am local.

Tickets will go to public on-sale on Friday, May 10 at 10:00 am local. If tickets sell out, take a look over at Stubhub to see if any tickets are in stock there. It’s worth a shot!

October 5 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

Photo courtesy of Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation on Facebook

