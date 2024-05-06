How Blake Shelton Helped Shape The Voice’s Serenity Arce into Potential Season 25 Winner

Two years ago, way back in season 21 of The Voice, current contestant Serenity Arce auditioned for coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Ariana Grande. She didn’t get any chair turns then, unfortunately. However, when she returned for season 25, she wowed the coaches so much that she received a coveted four chair turn. Apparently, Blake Shelton had a hand in encouraging Serenity to try again.

“I’m glad nobody turned around, because you’re at the point where you’re good enough to have gotten on the show, but then you probably wouldn’t have gotten that far in and that might have been discouraging for you,” Shelton told the then-14-year-old. “What you need is like a year.”

Serenity, who has expressed her gratitude for Shelton’s comment, went back to the drawing board after that. During her second audition on The Voice, she shared that she practiced diligently before standing in front of the coaches again. She performed “This City” by Sam Fischer, which earned her the four chair turn and pick of the coaches.

The Voice Contestant Serenity Arce on Her Journey Back to the Show

Now 16 years old, Serenity shared that between her two auditions she practiced her craft, taking vocal lessons and maturing her voice. “It got a lot deeper,” she said of her voice. During her second audition, Chance the Rapper hit his button almost immediately, followed by John Legend, Reba McEntire, and Dan + Shay, although Legend used his Block on the duo.

John Legend was thrilled to see Serenity on The Voice again, and made a strong pitch for having her on his team. “All of us have had people tell us no, and we’ve had to come back and say no, we’re going to try again, and that’s how we got to where we are,” said Legend. “And I’m so proud of you for doing that.”

When Legend made his pitch, saying Serenity’s voice “could be on the radio already,” Chance the Rapper responded, “John is covering up for the fact that he didn’t turn for you two years ago.” He added, “If I was there, I would have turned for you.”

Serenity seems to recognize that she wasn’t ready during season 21, though, and made the necessary adjustments between auditions, taking her rejection in stride and learning from it instead of getting discouraged. Currently, she is in the Top 12, and still in the running for potential Winner of The Voice.

Featured Image by Casey Durkin/NBC