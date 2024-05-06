Whiskey Myers, Megan Moroney to Headline Greenville Country Music Festival: How To Get Tickets

There are a few stellar country music festivals scheduled for 2024. And this South Carolina fest has one of the best lineups to date. Greenville Country Music Festival is back again this year and is scheduled to kick off on October 18.

This year’s headliners include Jon Pardi, Whiskey Myers, and Megan Moroney. The rest of the lineup is going to be excellent as well, including the likes of The Red Clay Strays, Chase Rice, Charley Crockett, Wyatt Flores, 49 Winchester, Jamestown Revival The Cadillac Three, and many more! This is going to be a fantastic country music festival with a lineup that won’t disappoint.

Greenville Country Music Festival 2024 will start on Friday, October 18 in stunning Simpsonville, South Carolina at CCNB Amphitheater at Heritage Park. The three-day festival will close on Sunday, October 20.

Official tickets to Greenville Country Music Festival 2024 will be available for public sale on Friday, May 10 via the festival’s website. Three-day general admission, VIP, and Super VIP tickets will be available. The VIP packages have quite a few perks worth looking into. Such perks include exclusive private areas near the main stage, front row access, a VIP entrance, private bars, private restrooms, and more.

If you can’t find tickets through the festival website by the time they go on sale, you might have some luck on Stubhub. Stubhub often has tickets to sold-out festivals in stock, so you might just get lucky. Give it a try!

Don’t wait around to get your tickets to this exciting country music festival! Passes will not last long.

Friday, October 18 – Simpsonville, SC – CCNB Amphitheater at Heritage Park

Saturday, October 19 – Simpsonville, SC – CCNB Amphitheater at Heritage Park

Sunday, October 20 – Simpsonville, SC – CCNB Amphitheater at Heritage Park

