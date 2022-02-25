Jason Aldean Sells Majority of Music Catalog for $100 Million

Spirit Music has acquired the song rights of country artist Jason Aldean for an estimated $100 million. The deal includes 90 percent of Aldean’s catalog as well as “neighboring rights and SoundExchange royalties,” according to Spirit Music, which owns and manages more than 100,000 songs.

The company will oversee the Georgia-born artist’s nine albums, seven of which were certified Platinum or Multi-Platinum, along with Aldean’s 24 No. 1 songs, 34 Top 10 songs. Spirit Music now owns everything from Aldean’s self-titled debut in 2005, featuring the No. 1 single “Why,” through his ninth album, 9, which also marked the artist’s sixth consecutive No. 1 album, in 2019.

“Jason Aldean has been a consistent hitmaker and trailblazer in country music for nearly two decades,” said Frank Rogers, CEO, Spirit Music Nashville, in a statement. “His recordings have helped define the sound of modern country music. Spirit Music Group is excited to partner with Jason and we look forward to further championing these important recordings to the world.”

Aldean, who remains signed to BMG Broken Bow, will retain an income interest under the deal; BBR/BMG still retain their portion of the catalog rights.

Aldean recently released his 10th album Macon, the first half of a double album titled Macon, Georgia, in 2021. The second half, his 11th album, is set for release in late April 2022.

The Spirit Music deal with Aldean is the latest in a long line of catalog acquisitions, and a handful of recent country sales, including Travis Tritt and Kenny Chesney.

“It’s cool that a company like Spirit, that’s been around so long, has taken on my music catalog,” said Aldean in a statement. “It’s something really important to me, so I’m glad it’ll be looked after.”

