Russian Band Pussy Riot Creates NFT to Raise Money for Ukraine

As American Songwriter reported yesterday (Feb. 24), Russian band Pussy Riot has been critical of the country’s recent invasion and attack on Ukraine.

Now the band, which formed in 2011 and is no stranger to protest, with members serving jail time for their politics, is putting money where their collective mouth is.

According to a press release, Pussy Riot founder, political activist, and critic of the Russian President Vladimir Putin, Nadya Tolokonnikova announced the Ukraine DAO via Twitter.

“DAO” stands for “decentralized autonomous organizations.”

Said Tolokonnikova via her band’s Twitter page, “welcome to @Ukraine_DAO. our goal is to raise funds to donate to Ukranian civilian organizations who help those suffering from the war that Putin started in Ukraine. we’ll be buying an NFT of Ukrainian flag. much support and love to Ukraine @TrippyLabs@PleasrDAO“

She added: “good orgs to donate, recommended by our ukranian colleagues: 1. https://savelife.in.ua – https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Come_Back_Alive 2. https://proliska.org“

Tolokonnikova tells Decrypt that she wanted to use the Ukrainian flag “because it’s not about any specific artists or aesthetics—it’s about something much bigger than all of us, it’s a pure gesture of solidarity.”

She added that the NFT drop will include 10,000 Ukrainian flag NFTs minuted on the Ethereum blockchain and all proceeds will benefit the Return Alive Foundation and NGO Proliska. Additionally, a unique NFT, also of the Ukrainian flag, will be released to allow larger contributors to assist.

“Activism is the only reason I joined Web3,” Tolokonnikova told Decrypt. “Now, when I’m so deeply ashamed of my government, I simply have to try to help Ukrainians.”

Trippy Labs, which is assisting in the sale, wrote on Twitter: “Immediately mobilizing to start Ukraine DAO w/ @pussyrrriot@PleasrDAO & Trippy Jetpack DAO. Let’s save some lives…”