Jason Aldean Turns Heartache Into Music With New Upcoming Album, Including One Song About a Family Member’s Dementia Battle

Since releasing his last album, Highway Desperado, in 2023, Jason Aldean hit the road with a tour to support the record. He also helmed the Rock the Country Tour last year. And while spending a great deal of time on the road, it seemed that the country singer also found time to write a few songs. Already teasing a new album, Aldean recently opened up about how the tracklist will differ from the music he released in the past.

Videos by American Songwriter

Appearing on the Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard podcast, Aldean discussed numerous topics, including the tragedy surrounding the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting. Outside of processing his emotions following the shooting, it appeared that Aldean’s personal life came with a few hardships when his uncle passed away. Channeling all those emotions into his new album, the singer promised his new music would be a “little more thoughtful.” He added, “At some point, you’re going to have to have some songs that have a little meat on the bone. But still having [the up-tempo songs] that people expect from us on a record, too.”

Although enjoying the process of writing another party anthem, Aldean used music to help cope with the heartbreak in his life. “We’re writing songs about…family members going through things like dementia, those kinds of things.”

[RELATED: Jason Aldean Speaks Candidly About Coping With the Las Vegas Route 91 Tragedy, Reveals He Had a “Breakdown”]

Jason Aldean Hints At New Single Releasing In September

One of those moments came when his uncle suffered from Lewy Body dementia. “My mother’s brother, my uncle, passed away with Lewy body dementia in the last year. And [we’ve] got another family member that’s dealing with that kind of thing. So we’ve got some songs we wrote, talking about that.”

Breaking down the symptoms of Lewy Body dementia (LBD), the Mayo Clinic explained, “Lewy body dementia causes a decline in mental abilities that gradually gets worse over time. People with LBD might see things that aren’t there, known as visual hallucinations. They also may have changes in alertness and attention.”

With age comes wisdom – and for Aldean, he decided to use that wisdom when recording his upcoming album. Only turning in the album a few weeks ago, he hinted at a single arriving “around the first part of September.” Fans may have to wait a little longer for the complete tracklist, but Aldean’s promise of raw honesty has already made the project one to watch for.

(Photo by Hubert Vestil/Getty Images)