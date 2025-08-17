Jason Aldean and 13-Year-Old Cancer Patient Raise $200K for Charity

Jason Aldean is giving back. During his Full Throttle Tour stop in Texas, the country singer brought DJ Daniel, a 13-year-old cancer patient, out onto the stage.

Daniel recently put out a call online asking to get connected with Aldean. The teen hoped to get the singer’s help with a country show that’d raise money for kids with cancer.

The post got Darius Rucker’s attention, and the country star promised to link up Aldean and Daniel. Rucker kept his word, and connected the two guys.

In a TikTok post, Aldean promised to get Daniel to one of his shows. Aldean also assured Daniel that they’d chat more about putting together a charity concert.

The meet up finally happened in Houston, where Aldean teamed up with the Houston Astros and Patriot Mobile to raise $200,000 for Heroes for Children, a childhood cancer charity.

Before the concert, Aldean and Daniel hosted an event for those associated with the charity, and a great time was had by all.

When Aldean brought Daniel out onto the stage later that night, he praised the young man.

“I spent a few hours with this guy today, and when I tell you he’s a kid that will brighten your day up, I’m not kidding,” Aldean said of the teen. “This guy is pretty unbelievable right here.”

What’s Next for Jason Aldean

Aldean is currently on his Full Throttle Tour, which will crisscross the U.S. through Oct. 4, before heading to Australia in 2026.

Aldean is also hard at work on his forthcoming album. In a May interview with Taste of Country Nights, Aldean revealed that he was “pretty much done with the album.”

“It’s been a cool project, a lot of songs, couple duets in there too, so it’s gonna be pretty cool,” he said. “There’s a couple of songs in the works that I know are going to be duets, then there’s one, maybe two that we still kind of haven’t found our partner for that yet.”

Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage