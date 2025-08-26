Jason Aldean’s Daughter Navy Gets Guitar Tips from Pro Guitarist

With nearly three decades in country music, Jason Aldean knew what it took to become a hit singer. Thanks to songs like “Crazy Town”, “She’s Country”, and “Big Green Tractor”, the country star landed a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 with his controversial song “Try That in a Small Town.” And it appeared that his talents extended far beyond the stage as his daughter, Navy, recently received some special guitar lessons from none other than Kurt Allison.

For those who might not know, Allison first joined Aldean on stage in 1999. Striking up an ongoing friendship, the musician stuck alongside the singer. And when sharing a picture of Navy, Brittany Aldean showed Allison’s commitment to Aldean. While Navy flashed a smile, Brittany wrote, “Lessons from the best.”

Outside of his time with Aldean, Allison also performed with Alabama, Tracy Lawrence, and Montgomery Gentry. He even helped write “Try That in a Small Town” with Aldean. And speaking of Aldean, the singer, who currently tours the country, shared how he picked who he took on the road with him.

The One Group Jason Aldean Loves Spending Time With On The Road

While Aldean always enjoyed his time with his family, he admitted that when it came to work, “I love having people out there that I genuinely like hanging out with, which is cool.” And one of those acts happened to be Brooks & Dunn. “They were one of my musical heroes growing up and spent a lot of time playing their songs and had a chance to tour with them back in the day before we started headlining our own shows.”

Considering it an honor to work with Brooks & Dunn, Aldean found himself watching them perform. “Any time I get a chance to work with them, it’s an honor for me. And something that I really look forward to and kind of become a fan. I go watch their show and then I have to switch hats and go, ‘All right it’s my turn to go play and do my thing.’ It’s really fun.”

With mentors like Allison, inspiration from her father, and the persona of Brooks & Dunn, Navy’s first steps into music hint at a legacy that could easily carry on the Aldean name.

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall Of Fame & Museum)