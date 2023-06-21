Jeff Pardo Named Songwriter of the Year at 2023 BMI Christian Awards

The Christian music community came together on Tuesday night (June 20) to celebrate its songwriters and industry leaders at the 2023 BMI Christian Awards in Nashville. The ceremony, held at BMI’s Nashville office, showcased the heart of the genre with powerful performances by former The Voice contestant Brennley Brown, Christian singer Jon Reddick, first-time BMI Christian Award-winner Katy Nichole and Southern Gospel trio SOUTHBOUND.

Videos by American Songwriter

Jeff Pardo took home the BMI Songwriter of the Year honor and was recognized for writing five of the night’s award-winning songs. His songwriting credits include “Come What May,” “In Jesus Name (God of Possible),” “My Jesus,” “Yes He Can” and “Gospel Song,” which he serves as the sole writer.

“Jireh,” by contemporary worship bands Elevation Worship and Maverick City, was named BMI Song of the Year. “Jireh” was the most-performed Christian song of the year and was written by BMI songwriters Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Chandler Moore and Naomi Raine.

The other top honor went to Capitol CMG Publishing, which was named BMI Publisher of the Year. The publisher is responsible for 11 of the 25 most-performed songs of the year including “Because He Lives,” “Child of Love,” “Come What May,” “Goodness of God,” “Gospel Song,” “In Jesus Name (God of Possible),” “In the House,” and “My Jesus.”

Nichole shared a stripped-down rendition of one of those songs – “In Jesus Name (God of Possible).” The Christian singer/songwriter introduced the track and shared how “In Jesus Name (God of Possible)” has impacted people “way beyond what I could have ever thought would ever happen in my wildest dreams.”

“I was writing in my prayer journal and I was writing down prayers of my own life in really dark seasons,” she explained of the songwriting process. “In moments where I said, ‘I don’t really want to do this God,’ I’m crying out to Him over and over again, telling Him I want to give up, and then suddenly, I’m here. And it’s a whole different world where I’m seeing how God can take our brokenness and take our pain and He can turn it into what ends up becoming our purpose.”

The delicate piano ballad highlighted Nichole’s emotive vocals alongside thoughtful lyrics. Her performance demonstrated just why “In Jesus Name (God of Possible)” became the fastest-rising debut single from any female artist in the history of the Billboard Christian Airplay chart.

It’s this power of song that Christian Spotlight Award honoree Dorothy Leonard Miller detailed during her acceptance speech. The first-ever Christian Spotlight Award recipient, Miller was recognized by BMI’s AVP of Creative, Nashville, Leslie Roberts for making “an extraordinary and enduring impact on the Christian music genre.” Miller served as the CEO and Founder of one of the first female-owned and operated music businesses, Daywind Music Group and New Day Christian Distributors.

“This was a total surprise to me,” Miller said upon accepting her trophy. “I want to thank the writers because it all starts with that song, as you all know. … We started the company with a song called ‘He Was Jehovah’ with one piece of sheet music. The writers are unspoken heroes sometimes and I really feel for them. … I thank you so much for this honor. And what a privilege that we all have to witness with our Lord through music. I can’t preach. I can’t sing. I’ve tried, but I can’t. So I feel like I’m just a vessel the Lord has used to spread His word. Thank you very much.”

A complete 2023 BMI Christian Awards winners list is available HERE.

Photo Credit Steve Lowry for BMI

Featured photo L-R: BMI’s Publisher of the Year/Capital CMG Publishing Rep. Brad O’Donnell, BMI Songwriter of the Year Jeff Pardo, BMI’s Publisher of the Year/Capital CMG Publishing Rep. Karrie Dawley, BMI’s Spotlight Award recipient Dottie Leonard Miller, BMI’s Leslie Roberts;