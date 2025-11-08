Jelly Roll Asks for Forgiveness as He Cancels New Zealand Show: “It Breaks My Heart”

A true underdog story if we ever saw one, Jelly Roll has transformed from convicted felon to international country superstar. For awhile, his youthful brushes with the law held the “Save Me” crooner back from sharing his music with his overseas fans, but thanks to the Tennessee Board of Parole’s recommendation for a full pardon, he was able to put on his first-ever tour in Australia and New Zealand. Unfortunately, circumstances conspired to keep him from taking his final bow in Auckland last night.

Why Did Jelly Roll Cancel His New Zealand Show?

Jelly Roll (born Jason DeFord) was scheduled to close out his Oceania tour on Friday (Nov. 7) at the Outer Fields at Western Springs in Auckland, New Zealand. Unfortunately, the Antioch, Tennessee-born artist ran into an unspecified illness that he simply couldn’t overcome in time for curtain call.

“Dear Auckland, I’ve done everything I can,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories late Friday. “I just can’t shake it.

“It breaks my heart,” he continued, “I’ve probably missed three shows in the last decade. I pride myself on showing up no matter what. Just couldn’t do it this time. Please forgive me.”

In a statement, Live Nation assured ticket holders that they would receive a full refund. Of Course, as is this case with any concert cancellation/postponement, there’s always a few crestfallen fans who will voice their disappointment.

“It’s annoying, they could have told us hours ago,” Jelly Roll fan Angie Smith told New Zealand-based outlet RNZ. Billboard reports that many fans didn’t receive news of the cancellation until they had already arrived at the venue.

Jelly Roll has proven to be a fan-first artist throughout his career, and the late notice likely means he was hopeful he can gut it out.

Here’s to hoping Jelly Roll quickly kicks this illness so he can get back to kicking it onstage in front of his fans.

“I Was Treated Like a Criminal”

Taking advantage of some downtime between Australian shows, Jelly Roll hit the streets of Syndey for some shopping. Unfortunately, the “I Am Not Okay” singer, 40, says he wasn’t exactly met with a warm welcome.

“Hey man, the Louis Vuitton in Sydney legitimately just treated us like we were finna come in and rob that place,” Jelly said in a Nov. 5 video posted to his Instagram Stories.

Jelly Roll calls out Louis Vuitton Sydney after they "treated him like a criminal" while shopping at their store



The store is currently being flooded with negative reviews pic.twitter.com/hQnoaPZXo7 — STAYGROUNDEAD TV (@staygroundeadtv) November 5, 2025

He continued, “Listen, the last time I was looked at like a criminal this bad, I was an actual criminal this bad.”

Featured image by Matt Jelonek/Getty Images