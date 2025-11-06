Jelly Roll’s Goodnight Nashville Bar Goes Up for Sale With a Jaw-Dropping Asking Price

While collaborating with stars like Post Malone on “Losers” and Lainey Wilson on “Save Me”, Jelly Roll appeared to capture the heart of country music fans. Loving not only his story but his passion, the singer always took a moment to discuss his troubling past and how faith helped guide him to a life that included hit songs, a loving family, and more than a few awards. And like any country singer now, Jelly Roll decided to leave his mark in Nashville with his own bar. But unlike his competitors, the Goodnight Nashville bar could be yours for a price that is sure to break the bank.

Back in February, Jelly Roll celebrated the opening of his bar Goodnight Nashville. Taking a look inside the bar, it consisted of a 5-story, 31,000 square foot venue on Broadway. With more than enough space for live music, the establishment also came with a rooftop area, a speakeasy, and of course, a full bar. Thanks to his partnership with the Evening Entertainment Group, the bar came with tasty treats like the Pork & Tobacco Stack, the Steak Frites, and the Peppy Roll. What is a Peppy Roll – a family recipe, marinara, mozzarella, and pepperoni.

Breaking Down The Numbers On Jelly Roll’s Goodnight Nashville Bar

But even with the crab hush pups and the truffle fries up for grabs, the prices to become landlord of the Goodnight Nashvill will set investors back $100 million.

Releasing a statement on the sale, CBRE wrote on the listing that buyers had “a rare opportunity to acquire Jelly Roll’s Goodnight Nashville, located in the heart of Nashville’s famous Lower Broadway district, aka Honky Tonk Highway.”

Now, $100 million is a hefty asking price, but when looking at the stardom surrounding Jelly Roll and how the building was built last year – it might not be a bad deal.

And if that wasn’t enough, the prices broke down to around $3,192 a square foot. Recently, Robert’s Western World decided to purchase Jack’s Bar-B-Que for $4,200 a square foot. Even Jon Bon Jovi’s bar, JBJ’s Nashville, went for $3,500 a square foot.

While fans might need more than a month’s pay to become part of Nashville’s history, it’s clear that Goodnight Nashville has already cemented itself as one of the city’s most talked-about venues.

(Photo by Roger Wimmer/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)