Jelly Roll Plans to Give One of His Grammys Away for a Very Special Reason

Jelly Roll has big plans for his new hardware. At the 2026 Grammy Awards, Jelly took home his first three Grammys, but he doesn’t plan to keep them all.

“I know he’s going to give one to the Juvenile in Nashville,” Jelly’s wife, Bunnie XO, told Entertainment Tonight of the Davidson County Juvenile Detention Center. Jelly spent much of his youth in the center, celebrating three birthdays there.

Bunnie XO said Jelly wants to donate his award to give the young people there “a little inspiration and let them have a Grammy to themselves.”

“That is my husband,” she said of the “special” singer. “That’s what he does.”

Bunnie XO said she knows where one of the other two Grammys will be going.

“I’m getting one for sure, because I feel like I earned it,” she said. “Team work makes the dream work, baby.”

Jelly Roll Powerful Acceptance Speech

Jelly took home three awards on Grammy night. His collaboration with Shaboozey, “Amen,” won for Best Country Duo/Group Performance. “Hard Fought Hallelujah,” a song he performed with Brandon Lake, was awarded the Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song trophy.

It was the award for Best Contemporary Country Album—which he nabbed for his album, Beautifully Broken—that Jelly got to accept during the main broadcast, though.

“We were sitting there and he was like, ‘Baby, I’m not going to win this. Kelsea’s going to win this,’” Bunnie XO said of Kelsea Ballerini, who was nominated for her LP, Patterns.

“And then all of sudden he goes, ‘I’m so nervous… If I win I didn’t write a speech.’ And I said, ‘Baby, you’re a freestyler. You know what to do,’” she continued. “He said, ‘I just have so much Jesus in me.’ I said, ‘Tell it, baby. Tell it from the mountain tops.’”

Jelly did just that, taking the stage and delivering a powerful speech.

“There was a moment in my life that all I had was a Bible this big and a radio the same size in a six-by-eight-foot cell,” he said. “And I believed that those two things could change my life.”

“I want to tell y’all right now, Jesus is for everybody,” Jelly added. “Jesus is not owned by one political party… Jesus is Jesus, and anybody can have a relationship with him.”

While he’s come a long way in recent years, Bunnie XO said her husband is still growing every day.

“It’s still a journey. It’s never a destination,” she said. “I feel like when you stop living and learning, you’re not evolving. We live and we learn every day.”

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic