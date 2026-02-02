Jelly Roll Delivers Another Trademark Sermon After Winning Grammy for Best Contemporary Country Album

Over the past several years, rapper turned country music phenomenon Jelly Roll has seen his life do a complete 180. Speaking directly to the downtrodden on tracks like “Save Me” and “Need a Favor,” the East Tennessee native, 41, overcame a criminal past and substance use. He has since become one of the top names in music, regardless of genre. Two months after receiving a full pardon from the governor of Tennessee, Jelly Roll (born Jason DeFord) is now a three-time Grammy Award winner. Additionally, he’s the first-ever winner of the brand-new Best Contemporary Country Album for Beautifully Broken. And in true Jelly Roll fashion, he delivered an acceptance speech for the ages.

Jelly Roll Thanks Jesus in Fiery Acceptance Speech

Before he began, a teary-eyed Jelly Roll acknowledged his tendency toward long-windedness. “I know they’re gonna try to kick me off here, so just let me try to get this out,” he said.

JELLY ROLL IS ON FIRE WITH THAT SPEECH!!!! “JESUS IS NOT OWNED BY ONE POLITICAL PARTY!!” Standing ovation from Reba herself!!!!!! #GRAMMYs #GRAMMYs2026 — Lilyanna (@bluecollarLiL) February 2, 2026

After thanking his wife, label, and others, Jelly got going. “There was a moment in my life that all I had was a Bible this big and a radio the same size in a six-by-eight-foot cell,” he said. “And I believed that those two things could change my life.”

The camera panned to a beaming Reba McEntire as he continued, “Jesus is for everybody. Jesus is not owned by one political party… Jesus is Jesus, and anybody can have a relationship with him.”

A First-Time Winner

Jelly Roll beat out Kelsea Ballerini, Eric Church, Tyler Childers, and Miranda Lambert in the inaugural category. After walking away winless from the 2024 ceremony, the “Liar” crooner, 41, won every category he was nominated in this year.

Earlier in the night, he won Best Country Duo/Group Performance for his Shaboozey collab “Amen.”

Additionally, his duet with Christian singer Brandon Lake, “Hard Fought Hallelujah,” took home the trophy Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song.

While many artists try to downplay their Grammy nominations, Jelly Roll didn’t play it cool. “I don’t care what artists say, I don’t care what artists act like—I’m going to tell you the real truth,” he said after learning of the nominations. “There’s not an artist in the world that didn’t grow up watching the Grammys as a kid, and walk in their bedrooms afterwards and rehearse their speech.”

Featured image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy