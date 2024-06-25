Jelly Roll Reflects on His Main Stage Debut at CMA Fest, Says “Expect Pandemonium and Chaos” as He Teams With Ashley McBryde

Jelly Roll has been steadily climbing the ranks of country music since the release of Whitsitt Chapel. Since then, he has won awards, launched four singles to the top of the Billboard Country Airplay chart, and performed on some of the genre’s most hallowed stages. Tonight (June 25), he’ll co-host the CMA Fest TV special with Ashley McBryde.

The Antioch, Tennessee native didn’t just get to host the TV special. He also performed on the main stage at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium for the first time during CMA Fest this year. Ahead of tonight’s TV special, he shared his feelings on the festival with the Country Music Association.

Jelly Roll Discusses CMA Fest 2024

“It feels incredible,” Jelly Roll said about his involvement with CMA Fest this year. “The coolest thing about this year is it’s actually my first time on the main stage at Nissan Stadium. I got to play the satellite stage last year. I did ‘Need a Favor’ and ‘Son of a Sinner.’ Then, I got to come back,” he recalled. “This was really my debut to the main stage and the real stadium feel,” he added.

He didn’t rock the stage alone, though. Jelly Roll also had some help from his fellow country stars. “I’ve got a lot of special collaborations this year. It’s CMA Fest and my first time doing it,” he said. “We had Keith Urban come out and play on ‘Halfway to Hell’ which was just unbelievable to have Keith Urban standing next to me. Lainey Wilson came out to support me on ‘Save Me’ as always. It’s been a really cool year to share that with her, especially the run she’s on. Entertainer of the Year, Grammy Award-winning. I mean, what an incredible year for me to be Lainey’s friend,” he added.

He also revealed what fans can expect from the CMA Fest TV special. “You can expect pandemonium and chaos with me and Ashley McBryde hosting together. You go by her green room and she’s just randomly singing cover songs, just entertaining her crew,” he said. “It’s like five of ‘em and Ashley McBryde is putting on a one-person concert. It’s the coolest thing ever,” he added.

