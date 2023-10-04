Jelly Roll Rocks ‘The Tonight Show’ with Electrifying “Halfway to Hell” Performance

In June, Nashville native Jelly Roll released his debut full-country album, Whitsitt Chapel. His life had been a whirlwind since the album dropped. Currently, he’s on the final leg of his massive Backroad Baptism Tour which comes to a close later this month. Between dates, the “Son of a Sinner” singer stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to beam his music into living rooms across the country.

Jelly Roll took the Tonight Show stage to perform “Halfway to Hell” from his most recent album. The high-energy performance is a near-perfect example of the “Save Me” singer’s style. The pedal steel is a nod to his country roots while the hard-charging electric guitar gave the song a rock ‘n’ roll edge.

The night before he hit the Fallon stage, Jelly Roll hinted at what he planned to perform. “I get to perform a song I’ve never performed on TV before tomorrow,” he tweeted. Then he let everyone know how excited he was to be on the show. “I’m a big Fallon fan,” he added, “this is awesome.”

I get to perform a song I’ve never performed on TV before tomorrow .. so fired up— I’m a big Jimmy Fallon fan- this is awesome — Jelly Roll (@JellyRoll615) October 3, 2023

After performing on The Late Show, Jelly Roll had to jump directly on a plane and head to Charleston, West Virginia. More specifically, he was on his way to rock the Charleston Coliseum. Unfortunately, he and his team got stuck in traffic. According to a tweet, they made it to the venue a little over half an hour late. However, as usual, the Nashville native went the extra mile to give the fans their money’s worth.

One fan who was there shared her experience. “He literally performed on a talk show and then went straight to the concert and even paid to extend the show,” she tweeted.

There are still six dates left on the Backroads Baptism Tour. Tickets are still available.

Oct. 5 — Wilmington, NC — Live Oak Bank Pavilion with Struggle Jennings, Caitlynne Curtis, and Josh Adam Meyers

Oct. 6 — Greensboro, NC — Greensboro Coliseum with Yelawolf, Struggle Jennings, and Josh Adam Meyers

Oct. 10 — Lexington, KY — Rupp Arena with Yelawolf, Struggle Jennings, and Josh Adam Meyers

Oct. 12 Greenville, SC — Bon Secours Wellness Arena with Chase Rice, Struggle Jennings, and Josh Adam Meyers

Oct. 13 — Jacksonville, FL — VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Chase Rice, Struggle Jennings, and Josh Adam Meyers

Oct. 14 — Tampa, FL — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre Chase Rice, Struggle Jennings, and Josh Adam Meyers

Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images