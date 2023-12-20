Jelly Roll Reveals Why He Didn’t Perform During ‘The Voice’ Season 24 Finale

Season 24 of The Voice came to a close last night (December 19). The finale event featured several stellar performances from coaches, contestants, and A-list guests. However, one special guest performer was absent. Jelly Roll was slated to perform his Grammy-nominated hit “Save Me” during the broadcast. Unfortunately, though, he wasn’t there. Last night, he took to social media to explain why.

Jelly Roll explained why he missed the finale in a Facebook post. “I was looking forward to performing tonight on The Voice, but I am extremely sick and unable to perform,” he wrote. “I’m sorry if I have disappointed anyone—if there was even a slight chance I could perform I would be on that stage tonight,” he added.

However, his post wasn’t all bad news. “The Voice has been kind enough to have me back in May next year and I look forward to giving y’all the best performance of my life,” he stated. “Thank y’all for all of your love and support,” he concluded.

Jelly Roll Brings Christmas Cheer to Families in Need

Back in October, Jelly Roll announced that he was organizing the biggest toy drive in Nashville history. The rising country star partnered with Coca-Cola, Hasbro, and Metro Nashville to make it happen. Then, over the weekend, he delivered on his promise, literally.

The Last Minute Toy Store serves Nashville area families in need. More specifically, the LMTS allows families who missed the deadline on other charities such as the Angel Tree or Toys for Tots. The charity opened its doors between Friday (December 15) and Sunday (December 17) to serve thousands of families.

As they were getting ready to start on Saturday, Jelly Roll pulled up with an entire tractor-trailer full of toys. As a result, more than 7,000 kids will have toys under the tree this Christmas. This prompted Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall to praise the former career criminal on Facebook.

“I met Jelly Roll over a year ago at the facility he was once housed,” wrote Sheriff Hall. He went on to say that the singer told him long before his CMA Award win or his Grammy nominations that he wanted to give back to his community. The truckload of toys is an example of his desire to help those who are less fortunate. “You are changing music and changing lives. Thank you,” he added.

