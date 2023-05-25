Jelly Roll Reveals He ‘Cried for 20 Minutes’ When He Watched Teaser for ‘Jelly Roll: Save Me’

Jelly Roll recently appeared on Good Morning America to promote his new Hulu documentary, Jelly Roll: Save Me. During the interview, a trailer for the new film was shown, and the country rapper revealed that the film made him burst into tears when he viewed the first teaser trailer for it.

At the start of the trailer for the film, which will debut on Hulu on May 30, Jelly Roll says, “I came out of jail with a plan. I was going to put every piece of energy I had into music. It’s almost like something just clicked right then.”

While speaking to ABC, Jelly Roll said, “I mean, we got gritty, we got in the trenches together. We let [the producers] get access to the stuff that artists are afraid to let people get access to. And we told the truth. I’m nervous, but I am excited.”

Jelly Roll: Save Me will showcase exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes footage of the musician on tour, and of him visiting the same juvenile detention facility that he was sentenced to as a teen. Jelly Roll further explained, “My whole mission in life is to touch people. I just want to help people, man. I want to help those that feel helpless because I felt helpless for so long. And I think this documentary is really going to get into the weeds of that.”

Jelly Roll finally revealed just how much his new documentary has impacted him emotionally. He added, “But this documentary was also really eye-opening for me because sometimes I don’t understand the impact I’m having. I get to see just a minute teaser of this documentary and I cried [and] I mean, I cried… I cried for like 20 minutes after I watched it.”

Jelly Roll’s real name is Jason DeFord. Earlier this year, he won three CMT Music Awards for his hit single, “Son of a Sinner.”

