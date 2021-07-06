Jennifer Lopez is Living Her Best Life with “Cambia El Paso”

Finding herself at another crossroad in life, Jennifer Lopez had somewhat of an epiphany while filming a movie in the Dominican Republic.

“I had got to a point in my life where I really felt good on my own,” said Jennifer Lopez, during a recent interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. “I love my life right now. I love what I’m doing. I love where I’m at. I love the person that I am continually evolving into and becoming and that kind of joy, that kind of happiness, that kind of love always inspires me.”

Reflecting on her recent breakup with fiancé Alex Rodriquez after a four-year relationship, the need for change, and dance, is what drives “Cambia El Paso” (translated as “change the step” in English), featuring Puerto Rican rapper and songwriter Rauw Alejandro.

“It is about change and it is about taking a step,” said Lopez of the song, which she sings in Spanish and English. “At once, I just advance, just take one step. It doesn’t matter—right, left, whatever. Take a step when things don’t feel right. When you need to change, ‘Cambia El Paso.’ That’s it. That’s all you have to do, and for me, it resonated right now.”

Singing What you wanna do is just dance, dance, dance, dance also resonated with Lopez, who started as a dancer. For Lopez, dance is life. Dance is recovery, and makes everything better. After her divorce from Marc Anthony in 2012, Lopez said her single “Dance Again,” co-written by Enrique Iglesias, gave her the same empowering feeling.

Jennifer Lopez (Photo: Ethan Miller)

“This song is similar in that way, where it says all she wants to do is just dance, dance, dance, dance,” said Lopez. “All she wants to do is be happy. All she wants to do is live… This is a record about changing things. It’s the change of season. The world is changing right now. It just felt right.”

Finding this new center within herself also inspired Lopez to get back into the studio to make music again.

“I think some people really get inspired when they’re heartbroken to write music when they were in pain,” said Lopez. “For me, it’s the opposite. When I feel really good, I really feel like I do my best music, and so I got back from the Dominican Republic and I immediately notified everybody that I know ‘I want to get in the studio.’”

Lopez insisted that she’s “super happy” in this new season of her life.

“I’ve never been better, and I want my people who care about me to know that I’ve really gotten to a place in my life where I’m great on my own,” shared Lopez. “I think once you get to that place, then amazing things happen to you that you never imagine in your life happening again. I love all the love that’s coming my way right now and all of the good wishes, and I just want everybody to know that it’s the best time. It’s the best time of my life.”