Cole Swindell Sings About Divorce From The Eyes of a Child in New Single

Although “3 Feet Tall” was written by Jordan Walker, Trannie Anderson, and Trey Lewis, country singer Cole Swindell felt an instant connection with the song given his own childhood. Following a couple going through a divorce, the new single comes from the perspective of a child and the emotional toll it can take on someone who doesn’t understand the concept. Proud of being the voice behind the words, Swindell praised “3 Feet Tall,” stating on social media that “Songs like these are why I fell in love with country music in the first place.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Hitting Close To Home

Throughout “3 Feet Tall”, the young boy struggles to deal with his parents fighting and ultimately deciding to divorce. The boy recalls the moment they split, hearing crying down the hall, and how the reality hit him when he found his father’s belongings in a U-Haul in the front yard. Again, while the story is fictional, the subject matter is real with many kids coming from divorced homes. The music video features a journey through home videos, which adds to the emotional impact of the words.

When looking at the singer’s past, Swindell also comes from a broken home. At the age of 11, Swindell’s parents, Carol Rainey and William Swindell, decided to separate. Around the same time, the singer fell in love with country music. He told CMT, “Looking back, I remember the moment I knew I loved country music. It was when I heard Clay Walker’s ‘This Woman and This Man.’” Apparently, he listened to it so much that his mother told him repeatedly to turn it off.

[RELATED: Cole Swindell Gets Choked Up While Singing Song For His Late Mother]

“I’m Here For You”

Knowing the subject matter in “3 Feet Tall” is a sensitive subject to discuss, Swindell wrote on social media, “For all of you out there that have lived it in any way, I’m here for you. I’ve been there too. Music is so powerful and I feel like this song is just special. I hope it hits a few of you out there like it does me. Love y’all.”

Fans praised Swindell for his new single, commenting, “Cole, this is so good! And so heartbreaking. Beautiful song.”

(Photo by Omar Vega/FilmMagic)