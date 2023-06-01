Shania Twain Raves About Selena Gomez and Jennifer Lopez

Shania Twain is opening up about her admiration for two pop superstars.

Videos by American Songwriter

On the most recent episode of her Apple Music show, Home Now Radio, which focuses on the legends of Latin music, Twain raves about Selena Gomez and Jennifer Lopez. She recalls how she met Gomez backstage at Twain’s Las Vegas residency, Shania: Still the One, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, and in addition to being a fan of the singer’s music, she was also impressed by her character.

“I love Selena Gomez. She’s such a champion. She’s a great actress, great singer,” Twain praises, recalling how she met the “Same Old Love” hitmaker and her father backstage. “She was so sweet and charming. She was just very humble and kind. So I just wanted to say that about Selena. I love her records.”

Another Latina artist Twain is a fan of is singer, dancer and actress Jennifer Lopez. Like Twain, Lopez also made a home in Vegas with her two-year residency, All I Have, at the Zappos Theater from 2016 to 2018. She has eight studio albums to her name, with her ninth, This Is Me…Now, set to be released in 2023.

“I love Jennifer Lopez,” Twain professes. “She’s got to be one of the hardest-working women in the music industry. She’s stunning, both as a performing artist and as an actress. I love watching her in movies. I want to see every movie that Jennifer’s in. She’s such an incredible dancer. I think Jennifer is a super role model because she just does it all.”

Twain is in the midst of her Queen of Me Tour named after her 2023 album. The tour kicked off in May and continues through the summer and fall where it wraps in her native Canada on November 14 in Vancouver. The country icon is bringing a slew of new and established acts with her as opening acts: Kelsea Ballerini, Mickey Guyton, Priscilla Block, BRELAND, Lindsay Ell, Hailey Whitters and Robyn Ottolini.

Photo by Catherine Powell/FilmMagic