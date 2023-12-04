Multi-Platinum Selling Recording Artist Cole Swindell Announces Win The Night 2024 Tour

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Cole Swindell has just announced an all-new headlining tour for 2024, called the Win The Night Tour. This tour will take Swindell all over North America, starting in London, Ontario, Canada at the Budweiser Gardens before wrapping up in Bonner, Montana at the KettleHouse Amphitheater.

Videos by American Songwriter

Cole Swindell’s headlining tour will be beginning in May of 2024 and wrapping up in July of the same year, giving fans a ton of summer shows they can go see and enjoy. Swindell has had a couple of tours of his own and has also toured with the likes of Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, and Thomas Rhett, so the “Break Up in the End” star is no stranger to sold-out shows.

Swindell’s Down Home Crew will have the opportunity to purchase tickets for the Win The Night Tour during the “Down Home Crew Presale” beginning Tuesday, December 5th at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets will go on sale to the public beginning Friday, December 8th at 10 a.m. local time.

When tickets are available, you can find them through StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

[RELATED: Cole Swindell Sings About Divorce From The Eyes of a Child in New Single]

Fans are enjoying Cole Swindell’s latest hit “3 Feet Tall”. A story of divorce told from the perspective of a young child, “3 Feet Tall” is a great representation of the skill Swindell possesses as an artist and performer.

If you want to get tickets to the Win The Night Tour, you should buy them as soon as they become available for sale. Tickets are sure to go fast for fans looking to see what’s next from the Academy of Country Music Awards 2015 Artist of the Year. Official tickets can be found on December 8th at 10 a.m. local time directly through StubHub, or by clicking here.

05/16 – London, Ontario, Canada – Budweiser Gardens

05/17 – Oshawa, Ontario, Canada – Tribute Communities Center

05/18 – Ottawa, Ontario, Canada – Canadian Tire Centre

05/24 – Brandon, Mississippi – Brandon Amphitheater

05/25 – Orange Beach, Alabama – The Wharf Amphitheater

05/30 – Boston, Massachusetts – Leader Bank Pavilion

05/31 – Bridgeport, Connecticut – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

06/01 – Gilford, New Hampshire – BankNK Pavilion

06/07 – Indianapolis, Indiana – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

06/08 – Cincinnati, Ohio – PNC Pavilion

06/27 – Alpharetta, Georgia – PNC Pavilion

06/28 – Charlotte, North Carolina – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

06/29 – Wilmington, North Carolina – Live Oak Bank Pavilion

07/11 – Phoenix, Arizona – Arizona Financial Theatre

07/12 – Inglewood, California – YouTube Theater

07/13 – Fresno, California – Save Mart Center

07/19 – Idaho Falls, Idaho – Hero Arena Inside Mountain America Center

07/20 – Bonner, Montana – KettleHouse Amphitheater

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.