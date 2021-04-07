Jenny Leigh Shares The Intimate “Where The Real Love Starts” On Latest Taylor Guitars ‘Acoustic Sessions’

Nashville recording artist and songwriter Jenny Leigh brings her tender vocals front and center on her original tune “Where The Real Love Starts,” on the latest Taylor Acoustic Sessions.
Filmed during AmericanaFest 2019, Leigh’s vocals are crisp and clear, supported by her gentle fingerpicked accompaniment on the Taylor Builder’s Edition 517e. Leigh’s solo rendition of the song, originally released with her fiancé Adam Wakefield (The Voice, Texas Hill), brings an intimacy to the lyric’s quiet understanding of lovers getting to know each other and the compromises needed to make the ‘for better or worse’ vows work.
At my best I was the one you knew first
But you know me better now that you’ve seen my worst
And new truths ain’t always the pretty kind
But it’s the whole truth I’m trying to find
Cause this is where the real love starts
It ain’t the easy part
Where the fairytale fades
And compromises are made
It’s not written in the stars
Or for the faint of heart
I know right where we are
Where the real love starts
Leigh has appeared on several high-profile stages as a featured performer, including the CMA Festival, the Ladybug Festival (the largest celebration of women in music in America) and more. Her recent singles include “Good Men” and the Thanksgiving-themed “Oak Tree.”
The Builder’s Edition 517e hearkens to the days of classic acoustic tunes and vintage guitars with its Grand Pacific round-shoulder dreadnought body and lush, warm response. Solid mahogany and torrefied spruce combine with V-Class bracing for enhanced volume, longer sustain and a clean, musical low end.
