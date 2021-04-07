Jenny Leigh Shares The Intimate “Where The Real Love Starts” On Latest Taylor Guitars ‘Acoustic Sessions’

Nashville recording artist and songwriter Jenny Leigh brings her tender vocals front and center on her original tune “Where The Real Love Starts,” on the latest Taylor Acoustic Sessions.

Jenny Leigh “Where The Real Love Starts” (Taylor Guitars Acoustic Sessions)

Filmed during AmericanaFest 2019, Leigh’s vocals are crisp and clear, supported by her gentle fingerpicked accompaniment on the Taylor Builder’s Edition 517e. Leigh’s solo rendition of the song, originally released with her fiancé Adam Wakefield (The Voice, Texas Hill), brings an intimacy to the lyric’s quiet understanding of lovers getting to know each other and the compromises needed to make the ‘for better or worse’ vows work.

At my best I was the one you knew first

But you know me better now that you’ve seen my worst

And new truths ain’t always the pretty kind

But it’s the whole truth I’m trying to find

Cause this is where the real love starts

It ain’t the easy part

Where the fairytale fades

And compromises are made

It’s not written in the stars

Or for the faint of heart

I know right where we are

Where the real love starts

Leigh has appeared on several high-profile stages as a featured performer, including the CMA Festival, the Ladybug Festival (the largest celebration of women in music in America) and more. Her recent singles include “Good Men” and the Thanksgiving-themed “Oak Tree.”

The Builder’s Edition 517e hearkens to the days of classic acoustic tunes and vintage guitars with its Grand Pacific round-shoulder dreadnought body and lush, warm response. Solid mahogany and torrefied spruce combine with V-Class bracing for enhanced volume, longer sustain and a clean, musical low end.

