Jenny Lewis Cancels Indoor Concerts on Her Tour Due to COVID Concerns

Jenny Lewis has canceled all upcoming tour dates taking place in indoor venues due to concerns over the possible spread of COVID-19.

“Out of an abundance of caution due to the ongoing COVID situation, Jenny Lewis will not perform at any indoor venues for the remainder of the year,” read a statement on her social media pages. “Therefore, it’s with great disappointment that the below indoor shows have been cancelled.”

— jenny lewis (@jennylewis) August 12, 2022

Lewis has canceled the following upcoming shows in Richmond, Virginia on Sept. 17, Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania on Sept. 20, Asbury Park, New Jersey on Sept. 23, Baltimore, Maryland on Sept. 25, Saxapahaw, North Carolina on Sept. 27, and Asheville, NC on Sept. 28.

Another statement later clarified that Lewis and her band “will continue forward with the outdoor festival dates: Live On The Green, XPoNential Festival, Sound On Sounds Music & Arts Festival, Wildwood Revival, and Moonstone Festival.”

In early 2021, Lewis played a string of dates opening for Harry Styles last fall and shared a new song “Puppy and a Truck,” her first new music since releasing her fourth album On the Line in 2019.