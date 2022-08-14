Madonna Praises Kendrick Lamar’s Latest Album, “It’s Insane”

Madonna, the long-reigning Queen of Pop, is ever-evolving in her craft.

Most recently, the iconic singer was featured on a new remix of Beyoncé’s song “Break My Soul” titled “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix).” And, continuing in the realm of remixes, Madonna is gearing up to release the complete 50-track edition of her remix album, Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones. This release will mark the unprecedented milestone of Madonna obtaining 50 number one songs on the US Billboard Dance Club Songs chart. The abridged, 16-track version of this record was released on June 24.

In support of her new album release, Madonna chatted with talk show host Jimmy Fallon about nearly everything under the sun. She chatted about Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones, when she first saw people dancing to her music, buying herself new birthday grillz, and all of the artists that continue to inspire her.

When asked if there are any artists that she would still like to collaborate with, Madonna quickly responded.

“There’s one artist that I worship more than anything in life, and I would love to collaborate with him, and that’s Kendrick Lamar,” she told Fallon. “His new record [‘Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers’] is history-making. Mind-bogglingly brilliant, it’s insane.”

In other Madonna news, the singer recently put her foot down on the topic of her back catalog. In a recent interview, she explained why she will never sell the rights to her music. “Because they’re my songs,” she said. “Ownership is everything, isn’t it?”

Along those same lines, Madonna revealed that she will be directing her own forthcoming biopic to avoid having “misogynistic men” do it for her. “I’ve had an extraordinary life, I must make an extraordinary film. It was also a preemptive strike because a lot of people were trying to make movies about me. Mostly misogynistic men. So I put my foot in the door and said, ‘No one’s going to tell my story but me,'” she stated.

Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images